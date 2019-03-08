Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar celebrates Women’s Day in two very different ways. Check out their posts

Actor Akshay Kumar celebrated Women’s Day on Friday in the most ‘Khiladi’ way possible. He attended an event in Lucknow and drove around town with several biker women from the city.

“Breaking stereotypes...at #Run4Niine with these biking queens, Biker Rani in Lucknow today. #HappyWomensDay,” he captioned a picture on Instagram from the event. Akshay was seen in pink pants and a white T-shirt as she posed with the women and drove bikes on the sunny streets of Lucknow. Check out his pics:

Akshay Kumar during Run4Niine programme in Lucknow. ( IANS )

Akshay Kumar rides bike along with women bike riders. ( PTI )

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar during an event to mark International Women’s Day, in Lucknow. ( PTI )

Akshay’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna, however, chose to spend the day doing what she loves best: reading. Twinkle shared a long post on Instagram talking about how her parents wanted her to be an actor while she wanted to be an accountant. While she failed as an actor, she decided not to let her failure bring her down and keep her from trying new things. Here is her full post:

Ever since I was a little girl, I always had my nose buried in books. Books were my escape, they were my solace. I would run away to have tea with Alice in Wonderland, hop from one ink-stained asteroid to another with the Little Prince. I even reached Mars with Philip K Dick, decades before the Mars Orbiter Mission.

When I finished 12th grade, being rather academically inclined, I wanted to study to be an accountant. My parents though were both in the entertainment industry and were keen that I follow in their footsteps. Like many young people I caved in and joined the family business.

Eight years later, I had to face the fact that I had spectacularly failed as an actress. I went through a brief period of despair, till I realized that having failed at something did not mean I was a failure, it just meant that I now had the opportunity to try and succeed at myriad other things. I decided to cut my losses not my wrists and went back to working around all the things I had always loved. Somewhere along that path, I found my place in the world of words, a place where I could finally thrive surrounded by my beloved books, both as a reader and now as a writer as well.

If my journey has taught me one valuable lesson then it is the importance of being resilient. This is something I try and inculcate in my kids as well. I tell them and perhaps also end up reminding myself that life is just like flying a kite.

Sometimes you have to leave it loose, sometimes you have to hold on tight, sometimes your kite will fly effortlessly, sometimes you will not be able to control it and even when you are struggling to keep it afloat and the string is cutting into your hand, don’t let go.

The wind will change in your favour once again. Just don’t let go.

Twinkle and Akshay recently engaged in fun banter on Twitter when she said she’d kill him for setting fire to himself at the launch event of his new Amazon Prime show. “Crap! This is how I find out that you decided to set yourself on fire ! Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this! #GodHelpMe.” Akshay replied. “Now that’s something I’d actually be afraid of ,” he tweeted.

