Twinkle Khanna gets early morning kiss from daughter Nitara, says it makes ‘feeling like a cow’ worth it

Twinkle posted a picture on Twitter which showed her daughter Nitara planting a soft kiss on her mother’s face. “This is the only reason why mothers take on the arduous task of spending months and months looking like an elephant and feeling like a cow. #ALittleLoveGoesALongWay,” she wrote in her tweet.

A week ago, Twinkle had also shared a video of Nitara playing with stray puppies. “The baby finds two strays, brings them home and is now insisting they become part of our family! #doggycuddles,” she captioned the video on Instagram. It showed Nitara picking up little puppies in her arms and watching them run around in their garden. Another picture showed Nitara picking up books to read. “How do you make sure your children read ? 1.Make it fun, take turns reading lines, put on strange accents, goof around 2.Take them to bookstores and libraries 3.Let them pick what they like 4.Be a reader yourself #bookaholic,” she captioned the photo.

Twinkle usually refrains from showing her daughter’s face or posting her pictures on social media. However, her recent posts suggest that she is trying to be less strict about her rule.

She also shared a picture of her son, Aarav as he took a selfie in England with a signboard that read her name ‘Twinkle’. “A good Indian mother always finds a way to be omnipresent in her precious beta’s life #NamasteBetaJi #England,” she captioned the photo.

Twinkle recently released her third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She has previously authored The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.

