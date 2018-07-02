Uday Chopra found Farah Khan on his bed. Here’s what happened next

Many would say that Uday Chopra’s Twitter timeline is more entertaining than some of his films. Without weighing in about this, we want to bring his latest tweet to your attention. It started pretty innocuously with Uday tweeting about the time when he found filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on his bed after a Diwali party. Only, Farah pointed out it was a case of mistaken identities for it was not she but actor Meenakshi Sheshadri.

Uday tweeted late Sunday, “The first time I encountered @TheFarahKhan was at a Diwali party. I was sleepy and wanted to go to bed and when I went to my room she was sleeping there. I ran downstairs and said there’s a girl in my bed and everyone said ya that’s Farah. Love u farah even though u stole my bed!” To which, Farah replied, “Udayyyyy.. that was Meenakshi sheshadri i went to sleep in Adi’s room.. n i Lov u too.. “

However, even Farah wasn’t completely right when she clarified the situation. Uday soon tweeted back to her: “Ya it was Adi’s bed but Adi and I were in one room. We were kids didn’t have separate rooms back then.” And Farah, playing the sport that she is, tweeted, “Ohhhhh then I don’t know who scared u more.. me or Meenakshi? Dont answer pls.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Uday’s childhood friend and Dhoom co-star, shed some light on this conversation, “Typical Uday.”

Last seen in Dhoom 3 along with Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, Uday has mostly been in news for his tweets for the past few years.

