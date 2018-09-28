Uri teaser: Vicky Kaushal leads surgical strikes across LoC as reel imitates real

The first teaser of Uri, based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes across the Line of Control, was released on the second anniversary of the military operation, which is being commemorated as Parakram Parv. The clip begins with a bird’s eye view of the attack, carried out by terrorists on the 12 Infantry Headquarters in Uri, that left 19 soldiers dead on September 18, 2016.

After shots of a rain soaked ceremony in which the soldiers are given an emotional send-off by their families, a steely-eyed Vicky Kaushal is seen leading a group of paratroopers in surgical strikes on terror launchpads across the LoC.

Watch Uri teaser here

The film is imbued with patriotic fervour and we hear Paresh Rawal describing India’s new-age attitude after mentioning the county’s previous stance of never attacking first. “Yeh naya Hindustan hai. Yeh Hindustan ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi (This is the new India, it will not only enter the house of its enemies but will kill them, too).”

Vicky Kaushal in Uri teaser.

Vicky, who played a Pakistani major earlier this year in Raazi, has come full circle with Uri. He had earlier spoken about his extensive military training for the film, “I am training for five hours every day. Then there is three to four hours of military training, you get to enhance your stamina, go through obstacle training, you are slithering. I am receiving gun training right now,” the actor had told PTI. He added, “I go to gym and train at the naval base in Cuffe Parade (in Mumbai). Army men help me with training. As of now they are helping us. I have to gain some weight. I am looking forward to the shoot.”

Uri stars Yami Gautam as an intelligence office. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and will release on January 11, 2019.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 13:21 IST