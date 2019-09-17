Varun Dhawan likes one flavour of popcorn, Twinkle Khanna is obsessed with an app; celebs reveal their superstitions

bollywood

Actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and writer Twinkle Khanna have taken part in the promotional drive for Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming film, The Zoya Factor, by speaking about their lucky charms and superstitions. Previously, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spoke about it in videos shared by Sonam on Instagram.

Varun in his video message said that the only superstition he believes in is releasing the trailers of his films at screen number two of the Juhu PVR. He also makes sure to eat a tub of caramel flavoured popcorn. Arjun, meanwhile, confessed that his superstition might sound a little ‘stupid’, but he has been doing it for years. He said he always keeps the volume of his music/entertainment at even numbers, and never at odd numbers.

Karan said that initially he felt that the letter ‘K’ was his lucky charm, and then when his films flopped, he figured he’d begin using four-word titles. When even that started failing, Karan said he gave up on lucky charms and started believing in just one thing: himself. Twinkle, who is currently in England, said in her video that her lucky charm is the compass app on her phone.

In The Zoya Factor, Sonam plays a character who is considered to be the lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan, and is slated for release on September 20.

