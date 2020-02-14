Varun Dhawan’s uncle Anil says family wants the actor to marry, says the wedding ‘should happen now’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 13:56 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan found himself in a tight spot on Wednesday as social media construed a birthday party at his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s home as prep for their wedding. He had to clarify to clear the air but now his uncle Anil Dhawan has said in an interview that the family wants Varun to get married, may be even this year.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Anil said, “Hona toh chahiye. It’s high time Varun got married. We all want it (to happen).”

On Wednesday, families of Varun and Natasha reportedly met at her parents’ place. Filmmaker and Varun’s dad David Dhawan, his wife, uncle Anil and other family members were spotted outside Natasha’s home. Also present were his mentor Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and his nephew Punit Malhotra. Manish and David’s families are related, the report added.

Despite Varun’s clarification on Twitter, speculation refused to die down. One of the reasons would be the spotting of pink goodie bags the guests left with. On it was written: “Thank you for being here today! Looking forward to celebrate with you”.

As Anil told the publication: “We hadn’t met each other in a long time and we don’t know each other well. So, they invited us over for dinner. It was a birthday party, but they wanted the families to meet as well, as everyone is busy with their respective lives.” Anil was asked about if the couple was planning a May or June wedding, he replied, “No date or month has been fixed yet. It will be announced whenever it happens.”

Also read | ‘Irrfan, waiting for you’: Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor’s heartfelt messages after Angrezi Medium video

Varun and Natasha have been in a steady relationship for a long time. After a joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in May 2018, they have been spotted together on a number of occasions. For the New Year, they shared a picture posing with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Follow @htshowbiz for more