Varun Dhawan quashes wedding rumours after visiting girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s home with family: ‘It was a birthday party’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 09:12 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to clarify matters after confirmed reports started floating around that the wedding date for his marriage with Natasha Dalal had been decided. His parents and other family members were spotted at the residence of Natasha on Wednesday.

Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party 🥳 wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers https://t.co/PPhvvMLUka — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

Clarifying he said, “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers.”

Varun Dhawan spotted at Natasha Dalal’s residence.

According to reports the family get-together was for the birthday celebration of Natasha’s father. Varun’s family members including dad David Dhawan, mother and uncle, actor Anil Dhawan were spotted exiting Natasha’s residence.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s family members met at her residence in Mumbai.

On the work front, Varun just saw the release of his dance-based drama, Street Dancer 3D. The film is the third part of the hit ABCD franchise.

David Dhawan and an unidentified lady at Natasha Dalal’s home.

(From left) Actor Anil Dhawan, director Puneet Malhotra and family members of Varun and Natasha at latter’s reisdence.

The film got mixed reviews on release. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said, “While the spectacular dance performances keep you invested, your attention wanders the moment the predictable plot kicks in. The film’s plot takes so many twists and turns that you are not sure if you are watching the same dance-off you paid good money for two hours ago. There are so many threads and sub-plots in the story that it all ends as a tangled mess at the end of it.”

Also read: Amul smears butter on vegan Joaquin Phoenix’s face in ad celebrating Oscar win, gets slammed by PETA

“The film as a whole has nothing special to say, no strong message to give. And each time you get bored, a dance sequence pops up as a wake-up call. The script lacks substance and it merely looks like a forced run up to an ultimate dance battle. Watch it only if you’re a diehard fan of dancing and love watching dance shows,” it added.

Varun has also been shooting for his father’s film, a remake of David’s hit film from the 1990s, Coolie No 1. He has been cast opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film. The team has already had shooting spells in Bangkok and Mumbai.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

Follow @htshowbiz for more