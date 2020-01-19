David Dhawan denies rumours of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Goa wedding: ‘Don’t believe what you read’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 19:27 IST

David Dhawan has shut down rumours that his son Varun Dhawan will marry his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Goa this May. In an interview with IWMBuzz, the filmmaker laughed off the reports and joked that the media seems to be more clued in than him.

“Not again. How many dates and venues will I hear for my son’s wedding? Every week I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know it better than me,” David said.

“This latest date and venue are not true at all. You and I have been friends for years. When Varun gets married, I will personally call you up. Don’t believe what you read,” he added.

David said that there was no pressure on Varun from the family to get married, and that it was up to the couple to decide what they wanted to do. “My wife and I will be happy, whenever it happens,” he said.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela copies PM Narendra Modi’s tweet for Shabana Azmi, Twitter trolls her apart

Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama quoted an anonymous film producer as saying that Varun and Natasha’s wedding festivities, including mehendi, sangeet and reception, will be spread over a week. “A few Bollywood bigwigs have been informed to keep some dates between the second and third week of May for Varun and Natasha’s wedding free, though those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won’t be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun’s wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood!” the producer had told the website.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, which hits the theatres on January 24. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak.

After Street Dancer 3D, Varun will be seen in his father’s Coolie No 1 remake opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is slated for a May 1, 2020 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more