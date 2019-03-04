Varun Dhawan takes part in twerking dance-off with Nora Fatehi. Watch who won

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a new video in which he takes part in a twerking contest with his Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi. The video shows Varun observing as Nora and dancer Sheetal Pery show their moves, before he turns around and twerks himself.

The moment Varun begins twerking, other crew members enter the frame and cheer loudly, with some even hooting and clapping at Varun’s moves, and touching his backside. Varun stops dancing to reveal that he has a sweatshirt stuffed into his jeans, to accentuate his posterior.

Street Dancer 3D was initially announced as the third installment in the ABCD series, with Varun and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Katrina later departed the project due to scheduling conflicts and was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor.

According to reports, Varun will play a Punjabi dancer, while Shraddha will play a character from Pakistan. The film also stars Prabhudeva, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan.

Varun will also appear the period drama, Kalank. Shraddha, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, has several films in the pipeline, including her south debut, Saaho, Chhichhore, and Saina Nehwal’s biopic. Street Dancer is directed by Remo D’Souza, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Krishan Kumar, and is set for a November 8 release.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 19:35 IST