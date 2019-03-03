Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday mid-air, gets a surprise. See pics

Actor Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday mid-air this year. The actor wrapped up the London schedule of her film Street Dancer and returned to India to head straight to the sets of her other film, Chhichhore. The actor also got a special birthday treat as the makers of Saaho released a behind-the-scenes video showing her in action mode. Titled Shades of Saaho Chapter 2, the video gave the viewers an insight into the making of the film besides showing them a glimpse of her and co-star Prabhas’ look.

While the actor was busy flying from one set to another, her team members and fans made sure to make her birthday special. The actor got a pleasant surprise from the flight crew who cut her birthday cake mid-air. She shared videos of them signing the birthday wishes for her on the flight.

Shraddha Kapoor shared glimpses of her mid-air birthday celebrations on Instagram.

A day before, Shraddha had shared a picture from London on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Bye Bye London! Thank you to the entire team of Street Dancer for some incredible memories! Can’t wait to join you all again soon!!! And now time to fly and bring in my birthday on the plane hehehe! and go straight to Chhichhore set!!! Madness! Mumbai, coming to you!!!”

Shraddha Kapoor shared these pictures on her Instagram.

The actor earlier got a surprise from her team in London who celebrated her birthday a day early. A video of her cutting a cake was shared on her fanpages.

Shraddha will now be seen opposite Prabhas in his big Bollywood debut, Saaho. The film is being directed by Sujeeth and boasts of some of the most expensive action scenes ever shown in Indian films. She will be seen as a dancer in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer that stars Varun Dhawan as the male lead. She also plays the female lead in multi-starrer romcom Chhichhore. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir Shorey and Tahir Raj Bhasin. She is also doing a sports biopic titled Saina based on the life of star badminton player Saina Nehwal.

