Home / Bollywood / Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya needs money for treatment of lung cancer: Manoj Bajpayee, Rajesh Tailang, Gajraj Rao offer help

Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya needs money for treatment of lung cancer: Manoj Bajpayee, Rajesh Tailang, Gajraj Rao offer help

Theatre actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who has been working in films for decades now, was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and is in need of financial assistance. Production house Sikhya Entertainment has offered Rs 2 lakh while Gajraj Rao donated Rs 25,000.

bollywood Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bhupesh Kumar Pandya has worked in many films, including Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor.
Bhupesh Kumar Pandya has worked in many films, including Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor.
         

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Rajesh Tailang have come forward to extend a helping hand to actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who is fighting lung cancer and is in need of 25 lakh for his treatment at Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Bhupesh has worked in popular films including Vicky Donor and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi.

Kashish Agnihotri, a batchmate of Bhupesh, has started a fundraiser on the popular website Ketto. Manoj shared the ketto link and tweeted, “Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate !!” While Manoj urged everyone to come forward and donate, actor Gajraj Rao has donated Rs 25,000, the website shows. 
 

“The family has done all it can to collect the total amount required for the treatment but Rs.2,500,000 or $33,964.84 and more is required to pay for all the medical expenses. Bhupesh is a doting husband and a loving father of two young kids. Bhupesh is a talented actor and teacher, a national scholar from the prestigious National School of Drama, New Delhi and has worked in many movies, plays, and TV serials,” the description on Ketto says.

The website also shows that Guneet Monga’s production house Sikhya Entertainment has donated Rs 2 lakh for the purpose and another unnamed person (well wisher) has also donated a similar amount. With the word spreading wide, Rs 9.65 lakh have been collected through Ketto.org.

About her husband’s diagnosis, Bhupesh’s wife Chhaya Pandya told Times of India, “Unfortunately, this is true, and my husband is suffering from stage IV cancer. He has undergone supportive care, palliative chemotherapy and palliative RT at Apollo Hospital of Ahmedabad.” Chhaya, a school teacher, lost her job in the pandemic induced lockdown.

