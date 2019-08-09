Vicky Kaushal on sharing Best Actor National Film Award with Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Admire him as person and actor’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:03 IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal is excited about sharing his Best Actor National Film Award with Ayushmann Khurrana. While Vicky won the award for Uri: The Surgical Strike, Ayushmann won it for Andhadhun.

Vicky took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the big win. He said he admired Ayushmann as a prson and as an actor. Here’s his statement:

Words might fall short to describe the happiness I’m feeling right now.

For my work to be recognised by the honourable National Film Awards Jury is truly a moving moment for me and my family. I wish to thank each and every member of the jury committee for finding me worthy of the prestigious Best Actor Award for my work in URI-The Surgical Strike. I’m also very happy to be sharing the award with someone whom I admire, both as a person and as an actor. Ayushmann, congratulations brother!

I wish to dedicate this Award to my parents, to every member of Team URI, to our nation and to our armed forces who put their lives on the line each day, come rain or storm.

Thank You!

Also read: Priyanka Chopra hugs mother-in-law Denise as father-in-law Paul says ‘you just need to stop and take in the moment’. See pics

Meanwhile, Ayushmann called his win ‘truly humbling’. “It’s truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Award. As an artiste, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content,” Ayushmann said, after the announcement of the prestigious awards on Friday.

“Today’s honour is a validation of my hard work, my belief system, my journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place. Over and above my personal win. I’m thrilled that both the films that I have done -- Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho -- have won at the prestigious National Awards. It again validates that people of our country want to see cinema that entertains, that they can cherish, discuss and endorse.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 19:03 IST