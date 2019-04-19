Vicky Kaushal’s ex Harleen Sethi writes ‘link ups don’t build me, breakups don’t break me’. Read more

Actor Harleen Sethi became a YouTube sensation after her dance performance on hit Punjabi song Lamberghini appeared online. However, it is as the rumoured ex-girlfriend of Uri actor Vicky Kaushal that she first got noticed. Their rumoured breakup too put the spotlight on her.

Harleen has penned a poem on how her life has been so far, of how it all began, how setbacks in life would not pull her down and neither would success make her any less grounded. She wrote: “...Fearlessly hustling, Energetic and bustling, I found who I was, A small fish in a big pond, I enjoyed the eccentricities...”

She went on to write: “Link ups don’t build me, breakups don’t break me, Wins don’t fill me, failures don’t kill me.” It was on Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha that Vicky has first dropped a hint of his relationship with Harleen. When Neha had asked him which person he would like to swipe right (super like) on Tinder, with Harleen being one of the options, he said that he would like to swipe up many times for Harleen, saying “Right, super up, up. Upmatlab jitna chadh jaaye”. Later, he confessed on an episode of Koffee With Karan that he was dating someone. He didn’t name anyone though.

Later speaking on Famously Filmfare, Vicky had confirmed dating Harleen. He has said: “It was beautiful to get to know each other but at the same time feeling right from the very beginning. It started from past year only. We just happened to meet through common friends. We never questioned it. Whatever happened, happened in a very organic way. We enjoy each other’s company and we are each other’s best critics.” Harleen had shared a picture of them together with Uri’s famous line ‘How’s the Josh? ‘ on their t-shirts.

Sadly it wasn’t to last. In mid-March, Harleen unfollowed Vicky on Instagram leading to speculation that the two had ended their relationship. Vicky later hinted to Hindustan Times that he was single.

Speaking to Indian Express later, Harleen had said that love can happen several times. She had said: “I believe love can happen twice, thrice and any number of times. It can also happen at any age. The ‘pyaar ek baar hota hai’ concept was only for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where SRK himself fell in love twice.”

