Vicky Kaushal shares memories from Gangs of Wasseypur sets when he used to stand out of the frame. See pics

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 18:42 IST

Vicky Kaushal has shared two throwback pictures from his days of working as an assistant director to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actor had assisted Anurag on the sets of the 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur before making his full-fledged acting debut with 2015 film, Masaan.

The Uri actor captioned the pictures, “Circa 2010- Jab hum frame se bahar khade hua karte thhey. #GangsOfWasseypur (Year 2010 - When I used to stand out of the frame).” While the first picture shows him holding a clapperboard on a set, which has a jeep and two actors talking to each other in a field, the other picture shows him standing adjacent to the wall of a narrow lane in order to keep out of the frame.

The post received more than 350000 ‘likes’ in two hours. Several of his industry colleagues took notice of the pictures. Filmmaker Guneet Monga and actor Radhika Apte dropped heart emojis to the post. Filmmaker Anand Tiwari commented, “Mera hero.”

Vicky has also worked with Anurag on the films: Bombay Velvet, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Manmarziyaan. Talking about his rapport with the filmmaker, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “The relationship I share with [Anurag] is very special. In fact, it has transitioned from being a mentor to a friend now. Along with my father, he was my window into the world of cinema, Bollywood… My experience of working with him as an assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) helped me learn so many things about cinema. From the time I started assisting him to now, when he is directing me again for Manmarziyaan, our friendship has only grown.”

“He has literally seen me grow from a boy to a man. So, the bond we share is really special. He’s always there to guide me, and of course he’s also the one who gives me a reality check, too. I can always turn to him for an honest feedback,” he added.

Vicky has now come a long way ever since his days of struggle in Bollywood. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. He is currently working on the Sardar Udham Singh biopic and also has Aditya Dhar’s The immortal Ashwatthama and Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty.

