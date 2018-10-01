Video of Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 goes viral

A 2008 video of actor Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked while she was seated inside has emerged online; the video is said to be of the same incident that the actor spoke about recently. Sometime last week, Tanushree accused actor Nana Patekar of alleged sexual harassment on the sets of their 2008 film, Horn OK Pleassss. She had alleged that choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the director and the producer of the said film were also complicit in the harassment.

She was asked to do a lewd dance steps with Nana, which she eventually objected to. She had further said how, after she walked off and shut herself in her van, alleged workers of a political party landed up on the film’s sets and started banging on her van. Later, when her parents arrived to take her home, they attacked her car, damaging it, while she was inside.

The said video claims to shows the actual footage. In it, we can see the car surrounded by a violent crowd — some banging on the window of the car, one person trying to deflate one of her car’s tyres and yet another climbing on top of the car and jumping on it. A tense Tanushree is seated inside; despite the harrowing scenes on all sides, she looks remarkably calm. The actor’s rep told Hindustan Times that it was indeed the video of the 2008 incident.

It may be recalled that the actor has been on a war path, speaking to media about her ordeal. Incidentally, this is not the first time she spoke about it. When the incident happened, she had spoken but to no avail. At a recent media interview, when asked about the possibility of #MeToo movement in India, she had remarked that such a movement could never happen in India without any debate about what happened to her in 2008. Tanushree got a shot in the arm after journalist Janice Sequirra tweeted her eyewitness account of the incident in detail, corroborating Tanushree’s claim. Not just her, another woman named Shyni Shetty, an AD on the set of the said film, came out with her version of the said incident, which matched as well.

Meanwhile, Nana broke his silence on the subject, denying any wrongdoing. When asked by media, he had laughed off the allegations. Later, he had said that he is in the process of sending legal notice to Tanushree. Ganesh too denied all allegations against him.

Tanushree Dutta during a media interaction to promote #MeToo campaign in Mumbai on September 27, 2018. (IANS)

Tanushree, who has been interacting with the media since then, has decided to take a break now as the strain has affected her health. She issued a statement, which said: “My throat is swollen, voice down and I’m unwell because of the exhaustion of the last few days. For the last 8 years that I’ve been on the spiritual path regardless of which part of the world I am, I mostly prefer to live in solitude, silence, prayer and meditation and have gotten used to that peaceful lifestyle. I only come out and interact socially and even speak only when need be for work or other social commitments. But last few days I’ve had to go all out talking and interacting with press up to 16 hours a day for the sake of this movement and it has drained me out a bit. I’m resting to regain some strength while some other developments take place in the back ground. I will be back in few days and join the fight again. This is not just a news story anymore my friends. This is a war that I have been called to partake in for not only my sake but for the sake for countless millions. It is my dharma; my duty as a human being.”

Since the news broke, a number of Bollywood celebrities have come out and spoken on the subject. These include Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Kangana Ranaut, Simi Garewal, Renuka Shahane and Raveena Tandon. However, many have also chosen to evade the subject, including names like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

