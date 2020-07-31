Vikram Bhatt on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, let’s not come to any conclusion about how Rhea Chakraborty might be involved

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt doesn’t believe in declaring someone guilty before it’s proved, and he applies that to the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death too. The late actor’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of cheating and harassing Rajput.

Bhatt, on this development says, “I would like to say everyone is innocent until proved guilty, that is the law of every land, let’s not come to any conclusion about how Rhea might be involved in this, This is an accusation from a father who is much grieved. Whilst one can’t say that the father is wrong about whatever he is quoting, but there are always two sides to a story.”

Bhatt for instance refers to the accusation that crores had been withdrawn from Rajput’s accounts. “For instance, money has been siphoned from the account. It’s possible that the money was spent somewhere. I am not certain that we should run to any conclusion until the law comes to an investigative conclusion. The police is working on it, soon people will find out what’s going on,” adds the 51-year-old.

Chakraborty recently filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation to Mumbai police after Rajput’s father filed the FIR in Patna. She cited that a case cannot be investigated by two teams. However, the family has filed a caveat with the court to not allow the actress’ petition to be heard in the court.

On Chakraborty’s petition, the director of films such as 1920 and Haunted says that it could be a simple matter of convenience. “If the case is in Bihar, she will have to go there all the time. She is not denying an investigation. She also must be grieving, first of all from a loss, then grieving from public perception. Now everybody also wants to blame it on her. Let’s look at things from her point of view also, because isn’t that fairness?,” he asks.

Bhatt goes on to say, “She is after all a single girl, who is fighting this battle of perception. I have been around here enough to know how perceptions can be created. It can be a very dangerous thing, so I wouldn’t like to join the bandwagon that wants to be a part of a witch hunt.”

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had also been called in for questioning by Mumbai police in connection with the case.

“A lot of people have been called in, including Aditya Chopra. That does not mean that they are directly or indirectly involved with what has happened. He has specifically commented in his statement that he didn’t ask Rhea to have a relationship with him, or not have. He did meet him, but I am sure so did thousand others! We should not be just clutching at straws on this one,” says Bhatt, who has been a close associate, having directed many films under Mahesh Bhatt’s former’s production house banner.

