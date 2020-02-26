Vir Das reveals his trick to handling trolls

bollywood

If you follow Vir Das on social media, you would be accustomed to the way he handles trolls. The comedian-actor’s responses aren’t just hilarious, but also leave trollers scouting for words.

Sample this: recently, a troll tried to shame him by saying ‘If a dog keeps barking your name, he is making you famous. The dog, however, still remains a dog’ and Vir replied: “Bro. Never mind your proverb. You’ve got a talking dog.”

“Trolls won’t stop if you get angry and try to teach them a lesson,” Vir says, adding, “I usually don’t deal with them seriously. The idea is to humour them rather than getting all angry. This is their bread and butter...typing such things gives them a lot of joy. If a fun reaction can help anyone, then why not?” Instead of devoting time to trolls, Vir says he’d rather channelise his efforts towards “many other things” in life that need his attention.

Recently, the Delhi Belly (2011) actor released his show Vir Das: For India on an OTT platform, and is now busy with the post production of his film, Hasmukh. He’s also excited about the new album his band, Alien Chutney, is working on. “Music helps me unwind…Right now, we are spending a lot of energy whenever we are, spending some time in the studio to work on our next album. We have been meaning to do it for quite some time now,” he reveals. Vir is also touring the world with his stand-up show, Loved.

“It’s a show about love, and a celebration of love, we can do with some conversation and introspection...This is a time when people are willing to hear different voices and diverse stories. Hope to start conversation this time,” he signs off.

