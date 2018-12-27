Vir Das to play a dark character in next film Happy Patel

Vir Das, who recently made a comeback on the comedy scene with his stand-up specia, Losing It, on Netflix, is set to play a full-fledged dark character in an upcoming film, titled Happy Patel. The actor has written the screenplay of the film, that is set to go on the floors next year.

Vir claims to have drawn inspiration for the film from the international hit comedic spy series, Austin Powers, and says it will be packed with comedy, action and drama.

Speaking about the film, Vir said, “A spy film, with a pinch of comic touch is something very common in the west (Rush Hour, Shanghai Nights, Bad Boys, Austin Power) but not many films on these lines are made in India.”

He adds, “I feel Indian cinema is only scraping their surface now of what’s to come. 2018 has been an amazing year for content. People are now experimenting with great stories, new genres. Take for example horror comedy didn’t exist for so long, then Stree came and it worked so well. Similarly when I did Go Goa Gone, zombies weren’t a thing, but the film worked. So yes now with this current scenario, it’s the perfect time to head into this space and spy films and spy comedies are very exciting for me. Austin Powers is an iconic film and it gave me the base inspiration to work on something that’s inspired from it, but it’s a completely different story. We will begin production for Happy Patel in 2019. I’m currently wrapping up my international commitments and then we begin the pre-production for Happy Patel”.

The actor is also looking forward to the Go Goa Gone sequel and has said, “It will go on the floors around March. I didn’t expect that the first film will be so successful. The second film will have to be as trippy and as action-filled as the first film. It will have to outdo the first one. We have all grown in the last four years as artistes so hopefully we are able to do that in the sequel. Raj and DK have a really good script so I am ready to go back to Goa with all of them.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 16:40 IST