Vir Das says Go Goa Gone 2 will be as trippy and action-filled as the first one

Comedian and actor Vir Das is out with his new Netflix comedy show, Losing It. The stand-up artist also juggles films besides working on his comedy projects. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about the new show, his next film Go Goa Gone 2, his American television show Whiskey Cavalier and the #MeToo movement. Excerpts from the interview…

What do you bring to the table with your new show?

My new show is called Losing It and released on Netflix on December 11. The first part (A Broad Understanding) came two years ago and this one is a follow up to that.

You spoke about Section 377 on A Broad Understanding. So what are you talking about this time?

It is a show that has discussed many different things and not just one particular issue. Like the last one, this too will include multiple topics.

Have you included the #MeToo movement?

The show was shot in April this year. The #MeToo movement has just happened so couldn’t cover it.

You are also doing an American TV show Whisky Cavalier. It talks about FBI and has action sequences just like Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico.

There is no similarity between my show and Priyanka’s show. My show talks about five people who are from different agencies and come together to save the world and it’s a comedy. Priyanka played an FBI agent in Quantico.

Tell us more about your role in the show?

My character is from CIA and is an American Indian. He is a funny guy who is out to save the world. I also have some action scenes in it. It will go on air early next year.

You are also featuring in Go Goa Gone 2?

It will go on the floors around March. I didn’t expect that the first film will be so successful. The second film will have to be as trippy and as action-filled as the first film. It will have to outdo the first one. We have all grown in the last four years as artistes so hopefully we are able to do that in the sequel. Raj and DK have a really good script so I am ready to go back to Goa with all of them.

You were last seen in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. Any other Bollywood film you are working on?

There is another film that will be shot at some point in the coming year. It will be an action-comedy and will come out in early 2020.

What else you are doing on the work front?

I am doing a show called Hasmukh, which is on a platform called Applause. We shot for it a long time ago with Nikkhil Advani directing it. I have co-written the story. It’s a dark comedy about a man from a small town who comes to Mumbai and becomes a serial killer.

You are from the field of comedy and quite a few people from your fraternity have been named in the #MeToo movement. Your reactions...

Any sort of artistic activity needs accountability. And I think what this movement will do is bring up professionalism in my industry and I hope it carries forward in all these industries as well. It’s a very good thing that this movement happened in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 17:47 IST