Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted in Dehradun before Diwali. See pics

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jetted off to Dehradun just in time for Diwali a few days ago. Pictures from their getaway are being shared by their fanpages online.

The actor and her cricketer husband are seen with their family guruji in pics as they click selfies together. There are also pictures of the two with more people and the guru.

According to a report in India Today, the guru is Maharaj Anant Baba who also accompanied the couple to Italy for their wedding in December 2017. Anushka and her family have long been his disciples, even before she made her Bollywood debut. Anushka and Virat were seen with him before their wedding as well.

Anushka and Virat shared pictures from their first Diwali as a married couple on Thursday. They posed together in a lit-up, picturesque balcony of their home. Virat was seen in a white kurta-pyajama while Anushka was seen in solid, beige saree. See their pics here:

Happy Diwali from our home ✨ May you all find the light in you this Diwali .... 🕉✨🙏 pic.twitter.com/B6i4EBzWKI — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 7, 2018

Anushka recently revealed in an interview to a magazine that she doesn’t get to spend enough time with her husband. “Marriage doesn’t feel different. Virat and I have been working around the clock, we hardly spend time together, we both have very hectic lives. So, we are living in a house and we have spent barely any time in it. For us, home is, like, wow! It’s a vacation,” she said.

She was asked about her married life on promotional tours of her recent movie Sui Dhaaga. She said they are two simple people who don’t see themselves as a ‘power couple.’ “I think we are both not so attached to what we do. The other day someone asked me a question you know ‘power couple and two powerful people from your own industry. You know when you are together, how do you manage this and all’. And I thought to myself and I told them also, we don’t see ourselves like that. We start to see ourselves that way then there is something really wrong in the nature of our relationship. If someone really wants to have an insight into our lives, we are very simple people, wanting to do normal, very simple things,” she told film critic Anupama Chopra in an interview.

Anushka will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will play a scientist with cerebral palsy in the film.

