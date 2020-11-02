e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Vivek Oberoi: I don’t identify with nepotism, I’m not somebody who benefited from my dad

Vivek Oberoi: I don’t identify with nepotism, I’m not somebody who benefited from my dad

Actor Vivek Oberoi says even though he had a famous father, Suresh Oberoi, he chose to carve his own path in the film industry.

bollywood Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 13:12 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Raging debates about nepotism has again taken over Bollywood in the recent months, and many have shared their views on both ends of the spectrum. For Vivek Oberoi, it’s not a topic that he cares much about because he maintains that even though he had a famous father, Suresh Oberoi, he chose to carve his own path in the film industry.

“The nepotism debate doesn’t irritate me for the simple reason because I’ve never looked at myself as somebody who tried to kind of benefit from my dad,” he says, and continues, “Right from the beginning, I didn’t take that silver spoon, which was being offered to me in the form of a grand launchpad. I struggled on my own. He’s a great father, my friend, my guide and critic, but I’ve always been very independent. After the age of 15 , I never took money from my father; I started earning, doing radio being a voice over artiste and people didn’t know whose son I was,” recounts Vivek.

Talking about his journey up until his Bollywood debut with Company in 2002, the actor says he used be an assistant to choreographer Farah Khan. “I’ve done everything from sweeping the dance floor, to bringing tea to everyone to being a back-up dancer. I’ve had that journey and I have no regrets because that gave me real values. My dad brought me up that way,” he says.  

And his advice to everyone is to not pay much attention to the whole debate. “I don’t identify with it but I can understand why people are angry about it,” he adds.

Vivek is also doing his bit to make the film industry a more inclusive place of work.

“The biggest stars in Bollywood came from outside and they’ve contributed so much to industry. That’s why I like doing these talent contest and introduce new talent,” says Vivek, who recently launched a talent contest for his upcoming production, horror film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

As a producer, says the actor, his endeavour is to “inject fresh talent in the industry.”

