War new poster: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff take aim, challenge each other, see pic

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:20 IST

A new poster of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War was shared online on Monday. With a gun in hand, both the actors take an aim, not at each other but are certainly up for a confrontation.

Sharing the poster on their respective Instagram accounts, their texts read much like a conversation between them where one challenges and other puts up a counter argument. Sharing the poster, Tiger wrote that “This #WAR will only have one winner. @hrithikroshan ready to lose it all?” to which Hrithik replied saying “It’s #WAR. I’ll let my actions speak louder than words @tigerjackieshroff ;) See you on 2nd October”.

In the said poster, we also get a glimpse of Vaani Kapoor. The film’s Tamil and Telugu posters were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff... #Tamil and #Telugu posters of #War... Directed by Siddharth Anand... 2 Oct 2019 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... It will be a 5-day *extended* opening weekend for the film. pic.twitter.com/7T8cUCCXWf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2019

In mid July, the first teaser of the film was released and was well received by audience. The teaser was packed with action sequences from the word go -- with the two stars going at each other right from the start of it. There was hand-to-hand combat, car chases and an aerial action scene too, which is sure to remind you of Spectre.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is a Yashraj Production. The film will hit the screens on October 2, this year.

Hrithik’s last film Super 30, where he appeared in a role inspired by the life of Bihar math wizard Anand Kumar, has turned out to be a monster hit, collecting more that Rs 140 crores at the box office. Tiger’s last film, Student of the Year 2, a sequel to the 2012 hit, Student of the Year, was a moderate success.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 12:19 IST