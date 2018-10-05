Watch Katrina Kaif show off her flawless moves in impressive new dance video

Katrina Kaif is known for her fierce and flawless dancing. On Thursday, the Thugs of Hindostan actor showed off her impressive dance moves on Instagram in a new video. Katrina performed an epic rendition of Chogada alongside her very enthusiastic gym trainers-slash-back-up dancers.

Watch Katrina showcase her best Garba moves on the peppy song from Salman Khan’s new film Loveyatri, starring newcomers Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, that released on Friday:

“All the best for today , ur going to be awesome @aaysharma Thanks to my dear trainers Ashwin and niteish @yasminsbodyimage , for being my back up dancers and not crumbling under the pressure of getting the step in ten minutes ??#ChogadaWithLove #Loveyatri #LoveTakesOver @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial @arpitakhansharma,” Katrina captioned the clip of her show-stopping dance routine, which she learned in 10 minutes.

Not only is Katrina perfectly in sync as she works out the choreography, but she also flaunts her killer figure as she twirls for the camera. Although she wasn’t wearing her awesome performance costumes, Katrina and her dancers kept things coordinated, they wore black tops with matching bottoms and sneakers, as they burned the dance floor (which looked more like a gym floor).

Katrina’s post is a part of a dance challenge, #chogadawithlove, to promote Salman Khan’s film Loveyatri. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Dhupia and many other celebrities have posted videos of them dancing to the film’s Chogada song. Watch some of them here:

