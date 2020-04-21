e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / When a young Janhvi Kapoor told Salman Khan on his TV show: ‘Moms and dads are made in heaven’. Watch throwback clip

When a young Janhvi Kapoor told Salman Khan on his TV show: ‘Moms and dads are made in heaven’. Watch throwback clip

A cute throwback video has emerged online where a teenaged Janhvi Kapoor gives an impressive reply to Salman Khan’s question while on his show. Watch.

bollywood Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A throwback video of Janhvi Kapoor and Salman Khan has emerge online.
A throwback video of Janhvi Kapoor and Salman Khan has emerge online.
         

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her kid sister Khushi led a rather protective life as children till Janhvi decided to take a plunge into films like her famous parents. Even, prior to her debut in Dhadak, her pictures with her late mother Sridevi were a huge online. Now, a throwback video has emerged online, where she can be seen replying to Salman Khan during a show, while talking about her parents.

 

It is not clear from which programme the clip is from; Janhvi is perhaps just a teenager while Khushi would not older than 10. It is from a television programme that Salman is possibly hosting; Sony Television’s logo is visible in the back. Salman asks a question (which is not audible clearly) to which Khushi replies “I don’t know”. As Salman asks Janhvi “what do you think, Janhvi?”, the actor takes the mike from her sister and smilingly replies, “I know moms and dads are made in heaven.” A beaming Salman then repeats her reply as late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, standing close by, smile.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan’s sister slaps him during a prank, he says ‘Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao’. Watch video

Sridevi died in an accident in Dubai in 2018, leaving the entire nation and millions of fans across the world grieving. Janhvi, who was very close to her mother, often writes her mother and pens her thoughts on Instagram. Early into the coronavirus isolation and after a week of staying home, Janhvi had written how she could still feel her mother in the dressing room. She had written: “I’ve learnt that there are many hours in the day. I’d learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room.”

Janhvi will be seen in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza, Takht and Dostana 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘You helped foreigners, now let migrant workers go home’: Gehlot to PM Modi
‘You helped foreigners, now let migrant workers go home’: Gehlot to PM Modi
‘Why not Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat?’: Trinamool on Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Why not Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat?’: Trinamool on Covid-19 team in Bengal
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands cabinet amid Covid-19 lockdown
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands cabinet amid Covid-19 lockdown
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Samsung planning to launch camera sensors that work better than human eyes
Samsung planning to launch camera sensors that work better than human eyes
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
How plummeting oil prices are puncturing Tesla’s savings claim on EVs
How plummeting oil prices are puncturing Tesla’s savings claim on EVs
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news