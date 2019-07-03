When Shilpa Shetty got scared of a duck and ran away. Watch video

Bollywood celebs leave for cooler climes as summer approaches India and quite a few among them choose London as their destination. Actor Shilpa Shetty, too, is holidaying in London with her family. On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself, feeding ducks by a river side.

Dressed casually in a pair of distressed denims and maroon sweatshirt, Shilpa can be seen feeding bread to a group of ducks. At one point, a large duck comes rather close to her and, in fear, she throws the bread piece and runs away. Sharing the video, she wrote: “Was it the bread or me they were after??Okay, they’ve got huge pointed beaks( ok maybe not so pointed!!) Doing what we usually do every summer with my son ..Feeding the ducks.. #Waltononthethames #londondiaries #feedingtheducks #brave #fun #familytime”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on husband Nick Jonas, his family: ‘There’s a weird responsibility to them, and safety that comes from it’

Shilpa, who is on a holiday to England, has been sharing pictures from there. In one such a picture, she poses with her husband Raj Kundra, cricket star Sachin Tendulkar. Sharing it, she wrote: “Summer parties be like... You guys are the best hosts @simkanwar and #neerajkanwar . Ps: @sachintendulkar this picture has become a ritual every year.”

Shilpa, who is a fitness and yoga enthusiast, never misses an occasion to talk about it. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, during a session with CISF, CRPF and NCC cadets and officials in Mumbai on June 21, the actor urged people to make it a part of their daily routine for its many benefits.

She was quoted by IANS as saying: “I’ve had many ailments, many niggles and pains as I have been a sports person. Than all the dancing and all that wear and tear came with it. Yoga has rehabilitated me, restrengthened me, toned me internally and externally, shaped my body, mind, and soul and aligned it, so the benefits are plenty. One more added benefit is that it really helps you age gracefully.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more





First Published: Jul 03, 2019 15:58 IST