When Sushant Singh Rajput told Lauren Gottlieb he succeeded with ‘average talent’ because others are ‘mediocre’

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:57 IST

Actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb on Monday shared screengrabs of old WhatsApp conversations she had with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he encouraged her to pursue her dreams in Bollywood, and learn from his example.

“If an average looking boy with average talent and strong prejudice can make it, trust me anything is possible,” he told her in 2016, just before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sushant also said that he isn’t being modest, but believes that the reason why he’s considered a good actor is that most others around him are ‘mediocre’.

Sharing the screengrabs on Instagram, Lauren wrote in her caption, “Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another’s dreams!”

She continued, “I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both ‘outsiders’ and I looked up to him tremendously! I wanted to share this chat we had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat EVERYONE with this great amount of LOVE and SUPPORT as HE shared!!! I’m seeing so much hate going around. I do not want to tell anyone how to grieve, my process this week looked pretty ugly, BUT I think one of the BEST ways to honor his legacy is to BE THE BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL, LOVING LIGHT that he exuded each and every day. The world is a better place because of Sushant’s humble heart. Let’s keep sharing his magic and be kind to one another.”

Sushant died by suicide last week, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression. On Monday, Sushant’s family held a prayer meet for him in Patna. In pictures and videos doing the rounds online, a framed photograph of the late actor is seen adorned with flowers.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

