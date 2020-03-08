Women’s Day 2020: Bhumi Pednekar believes ‘even the men, are working towards bridging the gap’

bollywood

Life goes beyond loving and being loved for a woman. And it’s those facets that Bhumi Pednekar has been bringing alive on screen right from her Bollywood debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2014). As an actor, who has been representative of the changing face of women in Indian cinema, does she feel sexism in the industry has reduced over the years?

“I think the situation has definitely become better. But I don’t think it’s enough because it’s not just about films... Women are barely there in places of power in the world. The gap is so wide, but even though it’s extremely slow, it’s filling up,” says the 30-year-old.

She feels the change more so because of her collaborators. “The kind of people that I am working with, even the men, are working towards bridging the gap. And they’re doing it through the cinema that they make. I’m part of a group in our fraternity that is actively trying through various ways to empower our gender. But there are so many issues.”

Talking specifically of pay gap, Pednekar comments, “It is ridiculous,” but adds, that “by the end of it, it’s a business, and a process. Tomorrow when I’m in a position where I can draw in the audiences just by myself, I’m sure the pay will be around as much as a male counterpart... I’m waiting for a day when both genders are paid equally. It’s a global phenomena. I’m one girl who trying to do her bit, and there are various others who’re trying to do their bit. It’s a movement, and we’re at it.”

From playing an overweight girl, Bhumi went on to essay a woman who fights for her right to sanitation, a dacoit, a 70-year-old sharpshooter and a girl who speaks up against colour bias, in her movies, cementing her space as an actor who wants to give the audience food for thought.

The actor, who will next be seen as an IAS officer, says, “Cinema should entertain, but at the same time we should leave behind something to think about. It’s not about going behind a cause with a film, that’s not the idea at all.”

Asked if there are things that are a complete no-no when she gets a script, Bhumi says, “Not really. But I have a moral compass that I work by... I don’t think I can be a part of a film where I am being objectified. That’s something I wouldn’t want to do. I’ve had those scripts come my way, and I’ve very happily said no.”

