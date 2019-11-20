e-paper
Zareen Khan: ‘Homosexuality should be addressed in cinema, unless society is supportive, how will they live freely?’

Zareen Khan, who plays a homosexual character in her upcoming film with Anshuman Jha, talks about normalising homosexuality and more.

bollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:12 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Zareen Khan during the promotions of Daaka.
Zareen Khan during the promotions of Daaka.(IANS)
         

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, who portrays a homosexual character in the upcoming film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, feels cinema should be used to normalise the elder generation to start a conversation on homosexuality.

“After hearing the narration I realised how significant the story is, to come out in films. Although the court has decriminalised Article 377, society and our parents’ generation is certainly not okay with the reality that homosexuals are as normal as all of us. It is just another sexual orientation and nothing more. The young generation is already having a conversation among themselves. Unless society is supportive, how will they live freely?” wondered Zareen, while speaking to IANS.

Also read:Inside Sushmita Sen’s magical birthday party with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee and Alisah. See pics, videos

Citing a real-life example, Zareen said: “I have a friend who is a homosexual and his family is trying to get him married to a girl. He still is unable to tell his parents because they are orthodox. This is a problem many people of the LGBTQ+ community face, so I think we should use the power of cinema to implant the thought of normalcy in people’s mind, especially people who are not well-versed with the topic of homosexuality.”

The story of the film revolves around two homosexual characters played by Zareen and Anshuman Jha. Jha incidentally has also produced the film, which is directed by Harish Vyas. The film will be screened at South Asian Film Festival in Manhattan on November 22.

Sharing why she is proud to bag the role in the film, Zareen said: “I had to audition for the role because initially the makers thought that I have that ‘glamorous image’ from my earlier films, and this film required a girl-next-door image. I auditioned for the role and I am glad that I bagged it.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

