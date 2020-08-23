Zareen Khan: Salman gave me the entry in Bollywood but I can’t be a burden on him, it’s wrong to say I got all my films because of him
Actor Zareen Khan admits that survival in Bollywood is difficult, more so for outsiders. She adds that star kids and people who’re friends get everything so easily while outsiders have to wait for work.bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:16 IST
Over the last five months, there has been a general tension in the air and worry around us due to the pandemic. Add to that, the anxiety of many people losing their jobs. And actor Zareen Khan feels that this work-related stress is affecting everyone’s mental health.
While those with savings can afford to take a longer break, but there are many others who are struggling. “These people have to run their kitchen, pay their rents. With the economy being hit so badly due to the pandemic, those who’ve lost their source of income are obviously stressed and worried.”
The actor is worried about her work, too. “Thankfully, I’m with my family in such stressful times. But I’m also worried about my finances, I’ve to start working. Imagine my source of income comes from a place where nothing is certain. You never know when you’ll get work more so if you are an outsider. Star kids and people who’re friends get everything so easily. I feel bad that I’m not given the chance to show whether I’ve the potential or not,” says Khan.
, who’s looking forward to the release of her LGBTQ Film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele and start shooting for her Punjabi film.
Opening up about the difficulties she had faced during her initial years in Bollywood, Khan says things haven’t changed much even today. “It has always been tough. When Veer (2010) didn’t do well, people blamed me for it. At that time I was new, unpolished I might have made mistakes but no one understood. I soon became the soft target. Getting work after that was difficult,” she says, adding she’s thankful to Salman Khan for making her an actor.
“Salman changed my life. But people think he got me all films in my career. That’s wrong. He just gave the entry after that I was on my own. I can’t be a burden on him. In fact when nothing was working out he trusted me again with the song Character Dheela,” she adds.
Khan says all these things did affect her mental state and things further worsened when people started comparing her with Katrina Kaif.
“It was both frustrating and depressing but I never gave up. It backfired because Katrina was active at that time and I was starting. Somehow people like such comparisons, Preity Zinta was compared with Amrita Singh, Ameesha patel with Neelam, but then luckily in their cases Amrita Ji was done with her career and Neelam had also taken a break,” concludes Khan.
