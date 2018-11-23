Zero song Mere Naam Tu: Shah Rukh Khan returns to romantic roots, strikes signature pose

The first song from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero, titled Mere Naam Tu, is out now and is as romantic as the actor himself. It is a love song featuring Shah Rukh as the vertically challenged Bauaa Singh and Anushka Sharma, who plays a wheelchair-bound scientist. The actor can be seen wooing his love amid all the elements of romance — the raindrops and the colours.

The song has been composed by Ajay-Atul, performed by Abhay Jodhapurkar and with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The video opens in a party atmosphere, with Bauaa turning down Anushka’s offer of a drink. He says that if he wanted to drink alone, he’d have done it back in his home town, Meerut. What he wants is her company.

The video then turns into a traditional romantic number, with Shah Rukh striking his signature pose on several occasions. An orchestra appears in the background, and colours flood the screen as Anushka’s character is swept off her feet — metaphorically, of course.

Shah Rukh has been busy marketing the film online, by interacting with Bauaa’s fictional Twitter account. The actor on Wednesday shared a new video online, introducing Bauaa Singh to the world. Sharing the video, Shah Rukh wrote: “Bauua Singh ki ye jhalak zara sambhal kar dekhna, kahin dekhte dekhte pyaar na ho jaaye.. (Be mindful of Bauua Singh’s charms, you might just fall in love.)”

Zero is Shah Rukh’s ambitious new film, which has been directed by Aanand L Rai and co-stars Katrina Kaif. The film will be released on December 21. It tells the story of a dwarf, played by Shah Rukh, who goes from Meerut to NASA in a typical rags-to-riches story. Over the course of his journey he falls for two women—Anushka Sharma’s scientist and Katrina Kaif’s superstar character.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 12:59 IST