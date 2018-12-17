Asma’s Indian Kitchen charts the story of Indian immigrant restaurateur

UK-based restaurant owner Asma Khan’s book Asma’s Indian Kitchen has been launched here for Indian readers with veteran food writer Marryam H. Reshii discussing her journey and experience of touching lives through her food and the emotional experiences of her customers.

The author runs an award-winning restaurant, Darjeeling Express, which started as a supper club in her Kensington home and went on to open the award-winning restaurant in Soho. Khan’s remarkable all-women team of housewives run the kitchen at Darjeeling Express, offering home-style food, cooked with passion.

“Over the years, I have discovered that food is a wonderful unifying force, providing a way for immigrants to make connections in a new country. Breaking bread with others leads to conversations about ‘home’, no matter how far away that place might be or how little knowledge of a country or culture people may have. I am always willing to share a plate of paranthas with those who knock at my door,” said Khan at the launch of her book at Oxford bookstore here on Sunday evening.

In the book, Khan reveals the secret to her success, telling her immigrant’s story and how food brought her home.

The recipes pay homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and follow the route of the Darjeeling Express train from the busy streets of Bengal, through Calcutta, where she grew up, and along the foothills of the Himalayas to Hyderabad.

Starting with simple midweek feasts for two, the book reveals the way to quick and easy cooking with less spice for Family Feasts.

The book is billed as more than just a collection of delicious and accessible recipes. It is said to be a celebration of heritage, culture, community and quality.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 18:20 IST