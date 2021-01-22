IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Book 'Speak-A-Boo', documentary 'Talk To Your Child' released by Dr. Neeraj Suri
The book throws light on the sensory development of children and the process by which toddlers learn to speak.(Unsplash)
The book throws light on the sensory development of children and the process by which toddlers learn to speak.(Unsplash)
books

Book 'Speak-A-Boo', documentary 'Talk To Your Child' released by Dr. Neeraj Suri

Noted authors, journalists and behavioral specialists came together to interact with the public and encourage them to talk to their children during the launch of the book Speak-A-Boo by Dr Neeraj Suri.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Ahmedabad (gujarat) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:32 PM IST

In a world where personal connections have taken a backseat and conversations have mostly gone digital, an effort was made to emphasize on the importance of effective communication with children, as noted authors, journalists and behavioral specialists came together to interact with the public and encourage them to talk to their children during the launch of the book Speak-A-Boo by Dr Neeraj Suri.

The book throws light on the sensory development of children and the process by which toddlers learn to speak. It also elaborates on the factors that make a difference in the language and personality development of a child. Most importantly, The book emphasizes the importance of early intervention in the lives of the children that are born with hearing impairment.

The highlights of the event were the audiences' response to the documentary Talk To Your Child and the Q&A session with the chief guest Kaajal Oza Vaidya and Dr Neeraj Suri.

The book that Dr Suri has written, and the documentary that she has commissioned, are a part of her long term campaign - #TalkToYourChild. Dr Neeraj Suri, a renowned ENT surgeon, has pioneered the field of cochlear implantology in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. As a government Nodal Officer, she has not only been entrusted with training ENT surgeons across the state for the procedure, but has also been the driving force behind the directorate that makes a hearing test compulsory for all new-borns.

All in all, the book is an exemplary guide for new parents, as well as those who are planning to start a family. Apart from them, the book would also be an interesting read for teachers and healthcare professionals in general, and behavioral psychologists and developmental pediatricians in particular. All proceeds from the sales of the book will be donated to NGOs that work with children that have hearing impairment.

The release of Speak-A-Boo was celebrated on January 21st, 2021, at AMA, in an event moderated by RJ Nimisha, with noted author, screenwriter and orator, Kaajal Oza Vaidya as the Chief guest. Other guests of honour included Dr Neena Bhadolia (Noted ENT Surgeon), Shilpa Choski (Founder, House of Marigold), Saroj Jain (Lions Club International Foundation, Kusum Choppra (Noted journalist and Author of books like Nirbhaya and Mastani), Dr Deepika Jain (Developmental Pediatrician), and Ajab Primuswala (Behavioural Psychologist).

To emphasise the importance of effective communication between parents and children and to create awareness about early intervention, Dr Neeraj Suri commissioned the making of a documentary - Talk To Your Child. The documentary features comments from many prominent personalities in the fields of education and parenting, as well as some case studies. The documentary was first released during the launch event of Speak-A-Boo, and can now be watched on Dr. Neeraj Suri's Youtube channel.

Speak-A-Boo: Peek into toddler's brains as they learn to talk, a 50,000 word book, is an attempt to decode this phenomena and get an insight on how the primitive brain of a new born miraculously achieves the milestone of being able to communicate through words. It chronicles the journey of 0-3 year old children and would greatly appeal to parents, grandparents and other caregivers, as well as to professionals like therapists and cochlear implant surgeons.

The miracle of life has confounded us all at some point or another. For many, this desire to unravel the mystery arises at times when we meet children and realise that we have the power of creation within us. And as we watch the progress of a child who imitates adults and struggles with tasks like walking and eating, we marvel at them all the more. One such accomplishment that astonishes adults, is the ability to imitate sounds and talk, at times knowing, and at times not knowing the meaning of the words they feel so happy to be able to speak.

Think about words. Our brains need words not only for verbal communication, but also for thinking and analysing. Consequently, words form the base of our development of cognitive, innovative and creative skills. It is really amazing how the brain learns this and how different one child turns out from another when one considers the vocabulary they use, their intelligence, and their cognition. Learning to speak and understanding a particular language is like having building blocks.

Every child uses these tools as building blocks but until they learn to use them in creative ways, they are of little use. Extensive research has gone into understanding this phenomena and to ensure that every reader understands and relates, I have attempted to put my findings in a simplified manner.

Dr Neeraj Suri, a renowned ENT surgeon, has pioneered the field of cochlear implantology in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. As a government Nodal Officer, she has not only been entrusted with training ENT surgeons across the state for the procedure, but has also been the driving force behind the directorate that makes a hearing test compulsory for all new-borns.

During the course of her career, she has interacted with thousands of families and has treated hundreds of children with hearing impairment. One very prevalent issue that she noticed was the communication gap between the parents and the children. Nevertheless, in Dr Neeraj Suri's experience, this gap can be easily filled if parents take some proactive steps to bridge it. Only in some cases, Dr Neeraj felt the need of an intervention by therapists. Her observations pertaining to family dynamics and communication between the family members, prompted her to collate her learnings and author a book.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
authors journalists behavioral studies
app
Close
e-paper
Anindita Ghose (Vijay Prabakaran)
Anindita Ghose (Vijay Prabakaran)
books

Interview: Anindita Ghose on her debut novel, The Illuminated

By Simar Bhasin
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Your debut novel, The Illuminated, is out this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi in a photograph dated October 25, 2018. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi in a photograph dated October 25, 2018. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
books

Essay: Shamsur Rahman Faruqi - drawing out the colossus

By Mahmood Farooqui
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:19 PM IST
In this excerpt from a forthcoming valedictory essay, SR Faruqi’s nephew writes about the Urdu poet, critic, and scholar’s last days
READ FULL STORY
Close
The book throws light on the sensory development of children and the process by which toddlers learn to speak.(Unsplash)
The book throws light on the sensory development of children and the process by which toddlers learn to speak.(Unsplash)
books

Book 'Speak-A-Boo', documentary 'Talk To Your Child' released by Dr. Neeraj Suri

ANI, Ahmedabad (gujarat) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Noted authors, journalists and behavioral specialists came together to interact with the public and encourage them to talk to their children during the launch of the book Speak-A-Boo by Dr Neeraj Suri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gulzar’s mammoth project, A Poem A Day, an anthology that contains the best names in Indian poetry across languages, is rich and diverse. (Prabha S Roy/HT)
Gulzar’s mammoth project, A Poem A Day, an anthology that contains the best names in Indian poetry across languages, is rich and diverse. (Prabha S Roy/HT)
books

Essay: Poetry for every day of the year, for all seasons

By Sudeep Sen
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Recent anthologies that stand out include one that’s a feat of sustained translation and another that features poetry on the Covid crisis from across the world
READ FULL STORY
Close
Horses, hills, and how we make connections with each other - all that on this week’s list of interesting reads. (HT Team)
Horses, hills, and how we make connections with each other - all that on this week’s list of interesting reads. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks: the most interesting books of the week

By HT Team
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Books on the history of horses in India, cuisine from the hills, and the networks that bind us feature on this week’s reading list
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Sanjay Van forest reserve, in New Delhi, that is part of the south central area of the greater Delhi Ridge. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A view of the Sanjay Van forest reserve, in New Delhi, that is part of the south central area of the greater Delhi Ridge. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
books

Review: Fractured Forest, Quartzite City by Thomas Crowley

By Sudhirendar Sharma
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Presenting Delhi’s Ridge, that is spread over 80 square km of reserved forest, as a living entity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Another anticipated book of the year -- "Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth" by Nigerian legend Wole Soyinka, his first novel in 48 years -- will be published in September by Bloomsbury.(Unsplash)
Another anticipated book of the year -- "Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth" by Nigerian legend Wole Soyinka, his first novel in 48 years -- will be published in September by Bloomsbury.(Unsplash)
books

2021 book list: Books lovers in for a treat with these new novels

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Novels by Orhan Pamuk, Kazuo Ishiguro and Jhumpa Lahiri, a collection by Salman Rushdie and memoirs of Ravi Shastri, Girish Karnad and Priyanka Chopra are some of the highlights of 2021 that book lovers can look forward to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce a new and definitive biography of Kamala Harris ﻿by renowned journalist and writer Chidanand Rajghatta.(ANI)
HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce a new and definitive biography of Kamala Harris ﻿by renowned journalist and writer Chidanand Rajghatta.(ANI)
lifestyle

HarperCollins Publishers India announces 'Kamala Harris: Phenomenal Woman'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:10 PM IST
HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce a new and definitive biography of Kamala Harris - who sworn today in as the Vice President of the United States of America - by renowned journalist and writer Chidanand Rajghatta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lilly Singh(Instagram)
Lilly Singh(Instagram)
books

Lilly Singh to be guest at virtual book tour of Priyanka Chopra's memoir

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Ahead of the release of her 'Unfinished,' actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced the first four dates of the virtual book tour of her memoir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dorah Sitole(Instagram)
Dorah Sitole(Instagram)
books

South Africa's trailblazing Black food writer Dorah Sitole dies of virus

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:40 PM IST
South Africa's trailblazing Black food writer Dorah Sitole's latest cookbook was widely hailed in December as a moving chronicle of her journey from humble township cook to famous, well-traveled author.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Unsplash)
Representational image. (Unsplash)
education

Students tell story of Gurgaon through lives of 19 people

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Students tell story of Gurgaon through lives of 19 people
READ FULL STORY
Close
Audrey Truschke and her book, The Language of History: Sanskrit Narratives of Muslim Pasts(Instagram/Amazon)
Audrey Truschke and her book, The Language of History: Sanskrit Narratives of Muslim Pasts(Instagram/Amazon)
art culture

Audrey Truschke's new book to analyse Sanskrit texts of Indo-Muslim history

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:09 PM IST
The book, "The Language of History: Sanskrit Narratives of Muslim Pasts", seeks to collect, analyse, and theorize Sanskrit histories of Muslim-led and, later, as Muslims became an integral part of Indian cultural and political worlds, Indo-Muslim rule as a body of historical materials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myth, relations between India and China, and reflections on the identity of an ethnic group feature on this week’s list of good reads.(HT Team)
Myth, relations between India and China, and reflections on the identity of an ethnic group feature on this week’s list of good reads.(HT Team)
books

HT Picks: The most interesting books of the week

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:46 PM IST
This week’s list of compelling reads includes a collection of myth and folklore, an account of relations between India and China, and an anthology that reflects on the identity of an ethnic group displaced by Partition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naipaul is not a contributor but his prickly presence can be sensed in the collection:VS Naipaul in a picture dated 9th November, 1968.(John Minihan/Getty Images)
Naipaul is not a contributor but his prickly presence can be sensed in the collection:VS Naipaul in a picture dated 9th November, 1968.(John Minihan/Getty Images)
books

Review: The Book of Indian Essays edited by Arvind Krishna Mehrotra

By CP Surendran
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Many of the well-known essays in this anthology still look and feel new.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni(Courtesy the publisher)
Author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni(Courtesy the publisher)
books

Interview: Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Author, The Last Queen

By Simar Bhasin
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The author says she wanted to present Queen Jindan Kaur, regent of the Sikh empire from 1843-46, and mother of the last Maharaja, Dalip Singh, in all her complexity and humanness
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP