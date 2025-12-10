Charlie Kirk’s Newest Book Is a Hit—and Out of Stock on Amazon

Charlie Kirk’s latest book, published Tuesday, is already a major hit. PREMIUM Charlie Kirk

“Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” was ranked No. 1 on the Amazon Top 100 bestseller list, but early this afternoon and into the evening, the hardcover was listed as temporarily out of stock.

It was still available for sale at outlets besides Amazon, including the websites of Walmart and Barnes & Noble, and the publisher’s own website.

Winning Team Publishing printed 200,000 copies and has already reordered more, a spokesman said. He said the book sold more than 60,000 copies on Amazon by Tuesday afternoon. Winning Team was co-founded in 2021 by Donald Trump Jr. and Sergio Gor, who is now U.S. ambassador to India. “We are humbled by the overwhelming interest,” said the spokesman. “Charlie continues to have an unprecedented impact, and we look forward to ensuring this book is widely available.” Amazon said interest in the book has been high, and the retailer is working with the publisher and its distributor to meet demand. Shannon DeVito, senior director of books at Barnes & Noble, said the bookstore chain is selling “a ton” of the title and already has more on order. Kirk, a conservative activist whose Turning Point USA political organization launched in 2012, was shot dead at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. “Stop, in the Name of God” was already planned for publication at the time of his death. A number of his books soared up the Amazon bestseller list shortly after he died. His widow, Erika Kirk, is now chief executive of Turning Point USA and is helping to publicize the book. Write to Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg at Jeffrey.Trachtenberg@wsj.com

