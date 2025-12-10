Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Charlie Kirk’s Newest Book Is a Hit—and Out of Stock on Amazon

WSJ
Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 09:57 am IST

The late conservative activist’s book, published Tuesday, is about honoring the sabbath.

Charlie Kirk’s latest book, published Tuesday, is already a major hit.

Charlie Kirk PREMIUM
Charlie Kirk

“Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” was ranked No. 1 on the Amazon Top 100 bestseller list, but early this afternoon and into the evening, the hardcover was listed as temporarily out of stock.

It was still available for sale at outlets besides Amazon, including the websites of Walmart and Barnes & Noble, and the publisher’s own website.

Winning Team Publishing printed 200,000 copies and has already reordered more, a spokesman said. He said the book sold more than 60,000 copies on Amazon by Tuesday afternoon.

Winning Team was co-founded in 2021 by Donald Trump Jr. and Sergio Gor, who is now U.S. ambassador to India.

“We are humbled by the overwhelming interest,” said the spokesman. “Charlie continues to have an unprecedented impact, and we look forward to ensuring this book is widely available.”

Amazon said interest in the book has been high, and the retailer is working with the publisher and its distributor to meet demand.

Shannon DeVito, senior director of books at Barnes & Noble, said the bookstore chain is selling “a ton” of the title and already has more on order.

Kirk, a conservative activist whose Turning Point USA political organization launched in 2012, was shot dead at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. “Stop, in the Name of God” was already planned for publication at the time of his death. A number of his books soared up the Amazon bestseller list shortly after he died.

His widow, Erika Kirk, is now chief executive of Turning Point USA and is helping to publicize the book.

Write to Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg at Jeffrey.Trachtenberg@wsj.com

News / Books / Charlie Kirk’s Newest Book Is a Hit—and Out of Stock on Amazon
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On