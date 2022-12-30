HT Editors pick their favourite books of 2022
HT Editors have been reading everything from books on climate change and technophilosophy to political memoirs and photobooks, contemporary classics of Hindi literature and portraits of queerness. Click on the link under each picture to learn about that editor’s favourite read of the year
R SUKUMAR
End-of-the-world scenarios, a nature book that explores the idea of Umwelten, and graphic novels that synthesise fable, myth and the artist’s own universe
ANUP GUPTA
The fascinating story of how a small initiative in south Mumbai grew to more than 50 outlets around the country today
DHRUBO JYOTI
An intimate portrait of the awkwardness of desire and the struggles of marginalisation creates a patchwork of queerness that is both comforting and startingly unfamiliar
JAMAL SHAIKH
An account of a life lived in the constant quest of success
LALITA PANICKER
On man’s destructive exploitation of resources and the issues of colonialism and greed
MANJULA NARAYAN
An encyclopaedic volume on the many artistic impulses that have coursed through the subcontinent since the beginning of the last century
PAROMA MUKHERJEE
10 lens-based artists and photographers from South Asia begin a conversation through their works
RHYTHMA KAUL
While the book is about the author’s struggles with mental health, it is not a sob story but one that focuses on the possibility of leading a fruitful life despite such hardships
ROSHAN KISHORE
Capturing the social fissures that the Hindi belt has suffered in the tumultuous period post the 1990s and the era of Mandal, Mandir and Market
SUNETRA CHOUDHURY
A classic on dealing with debilitating sorrow, a book on living in the present, and a surprisingly honest political autobiography
VINOD SHARMA
A book that celebrates Urdu periodicals and Hindustani, which was the lingua franca of our Talkies
ZARA MURAO
Looking into the future to see where we and our machines are headed and offering a small and beautiful solution to mankind’s impossible problems
ZIA HAQ
Stopping climate change requires an environmentalist approach, not a diplomatic one
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics