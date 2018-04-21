HT-Nielsen top 10: Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist continues to lead fiction list

This week’s bestselling fiction list remains unchanged from last week. Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist still rules the roost. Next comes Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me?, followed by Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. On the third and fourth position are Dan Brown’s Origin and Amish’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles The Alchemist

Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho Will You Still Love Me?

Ravinder Singh

Ravinder Singh One Indian Girl

Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat Origin

Dan Brown

Dan Brown Sita: Warrior of Mithila

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi The Immortals of Meluha

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi The Boy with a Broken Heart

Durjoy Datta

Durjoy Datta The Fault in Our Stars

John Green

John Green Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu

Kevin Missal

Kevin Missal To Kill A Mockingbird

Harper Lee Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

Mark Manson

Mark Manson Gurudev: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Bhanumathi Narasimhan

Bhanumathi Narasimhan The Heartfulness Way

D. Patel, Kamlesh & Joshua Pollock

D. Patel, Kamlesh & Joshua Pollock Sapiens:A Brief History of Humankind

Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari Exam Warriors

Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi Manorama Yearbook 2018

Mammen Matthew

Mammen Matthew Century Is Not Enough:Inside the mind of a cricketing legend

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly Inner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy

Sadhguru

Sadhguru Catalyst

Chandramouli Venkatesan

Chandramouli Venkatesan The Intelligent Investor

Benjamin Graham

In the non-fiction list too, like last week, Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck continues to lead. However, Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev occupies second spot, displacing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors, which is now at number 5. On third and fourth positios are Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, respectively.

Coming to the list of best-selling children’s books by international publishers, Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway remains at the top. Next come JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. On fourth position is John Green’s Turtles All the Way Down. This is followed by Sudha Murthy’s Grandma’s Bag of Stories.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - International Publisher Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway

Jeff Kinney

Jeff Kinney Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

J. K. Rowling

J. K. Rowling Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

J. K. Rowling

J. K. Rowling Turtles All the Way Down

John Green

John Green Grandma’s Bag of Stories

Sudha Murty Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - Indian Publisher Great Stories for Children

Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond 365 Pancharantra Stories

Traditional

Traditional Timeless Tales from Panchatantra

Traditional

Traditional The Best of Panchatantra

Rungeen Singh

Rungeen Singh Tinkle Double Digest No. 36

Anant Pai

Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children moved up from last week’s third position to this week’s lead in the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing. 365 Pancharantra Stories and Timeless Tales from Panchatantra come next. They are followed by Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra and Anant Pai’s Tinkle Double Digest No. 36.

