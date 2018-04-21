HT-Nielsen top 10: Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist continues to lead fiction list
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Apr 21, 2018 08:53 IST
This week’s bestselling fiction list remains unchanged from last week. Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist still rules the roost. Next comes Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me?, followed by Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. On the third and fourth position are Dan Brown’s Origin and Amish’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila.
- The Alchemist
Paulo Coelho
- Will You Still Love Me?
Ravinder Singh
- One Indian Girl
Chetan Bhagat
- Origin
Dan Brown
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila
Amish Tripathi
- The Immortals of Meluha
Amish Tripathi
- The Boy with a Broken Heart
Durjoy Datta
- The Fault in Our Stars
John Green
- Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu
Kevin Missal
- To Kill A Mockingbird
Harper Lee
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
Mark Manson
- Gurudev: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Bhanumathi Narasimhan
- The Heartfulness Way
D. Patel, Kamlesh & Joshua Pollock
- Sapiens:A Brief History of Humankind
Yuval Noah Harari
- Exam Warriors
Narendra Modi
- Manorama Yearbook 2018
Mammen Matthew
- Century Is Not Enough:Inside the mind of a cricketing legend
Sourav Ganguly
- Inner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
Sadhguru
- Catalyst
Chandramouli Venkatesan
- The Intelligent Investor
Benjamin Graham
In the non-fiction list too, like last week, Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck continues to lead. However, Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev occupies second spot, displacing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors, which is now at number 5. On third and fourth positios are Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, respectively.
Coming to the list of best-selling children’s books by international publishers, Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway remains at the top. Next come JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. On fourth position is John Green’s Turtles All the Way Down. This is followed by Sudha Murthy’s Grandma’s Bag of Stories.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway
Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
J. K. Rowling
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
J. K. Rowling
- Turtles All the Way Down
John Green
- Grandma’s Bag of Stories
Sudha Murty
- Great Stories for Children
Ruskin Bond
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
Traditional
- Timeless Tales from Panchatantra
Traditional
- The Best of Panchatantra
Rungeen Singh
- Tinkle Double Digest No. 36
Anant Pai
Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children moved up from last week’s third position to this week’s lead in the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing. 365 Pancharantra Stories and Timeless Tales from Panchatantra come next. They are followed by Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra and Anant Pai’s Tinkle Double Digest No. 36.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more