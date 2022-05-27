HT Picks; New Reads

The Authoritative account of the India-China relationship

286pp, ₹799; Juggernaut (Telling its story in big, bold strokes!)

In this magisterial book, acclaimed diplomat Shyam Saran (arguably the country’s greatest expert on China) writes the most authoritative account of the India–China relationship and how China perceives our country.

Saran starts his story with the rise and fall of Buddhism and its spread through the trade routes that connected India to China and China to Europe through Central Asia. As he recounts this gripping story, he questions, too, the Chinese claim that it was the most important and influential civilization of the ancient world, arguing that it was India who played that role.

As a work of history, How China Sees India and the World is superb and tells its story not just in big, bold strokes but also through entertaining nuggets such as the spread of the chopstick, or how the word ‘zen’ arose from ‘dhyan’.

As a work of political analysis, especially of contemporary China and India, it is erudite, acute and strongly argued, based on close readings of contemporary Chinese scholarship, CCP leadership speeches and writings, and through Saran’s own experiences as diplomat and Foreign Secretary. Authoritative and utterly compelling, How China Sees India and the World is a masterpiece – a work that will become a classic.*

Fight off infections and live your best life

260pp, ₹295; Rupa (A deep dive into the immune system.)

Immunity is the ability of our bodies and minds to withstand the stresses of our daily life and to cope with imbalances and diseases. It is the strength of our immune system which decides who gets sick and who doesn’t, who catches the newest bug in town and who stays fit.

In this book, acclaimed nutritionist and best author, Kavita Devgan has put together an extensive set of habits that can help us boost our immunity, empower this amazingly intelligent system further, and give us an edge to beat whatever the universe throws at us — from everyday injuries, burns viral and bacterial infections, inflammatory disorders to new and unfamiliar adversaries, such as Covid-19

The Immunity Diet is a deep dive into the immune system, changing how we think about our body. Each chapter delves into an element of the immune system, including understanding the facets of immunity; lifestyle changes, food solutions and , the often overlooked, mind matters. Enriched with immersive descriptions, engaging tools, hacks and recipes, it is also a primer on creating an unbreachable immune system in these uncertain post-pandemic times. This is a vital handbook on, what is arguably, the most important system in our body.*

Economics after Covid

411pp, ₹699; HarperCollins (The concept of resilience can be a compass for developing a social contract that benefits everyone.)

People in a resilient society are able to bounce back from shocks, such as pandemics and economic crises. . Lacking resilience, societies, families, and individuals can reach tipping points from which they cannot recover. The Resilient Society, by Princeton University economist Markus Brunnermeier, describes how individuals, institutions, and nations can successfully navigate a dynamic, globalised economy filled with unknown risks. The author applies his macroeconomic insights to public health, innovation, public debt overhang, inflation, inequality, climate change, and challenges to the global order, offering ground breaking blueprints for the reconstruction of societies and economies in a post-Covid world. Written for business leaders, economists, policymakers, and politically interested citizens, the book argues that the concept of resilience can be a compass for developing a social contract that benefits all people.*

*All copy from book flap.