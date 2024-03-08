HT Picks; New Reads

The crisis facing a community of warriors On the reading list this week is a book on the status of Gorkhas in India today, a poetry anthology, and a volume that looks at how India’s digital revolution can open its market (HT Team)

232pp, ₹495; Vitasta Publishing (On how Gorkhas have come to be treated as outsiders, and left out of the progress that the rest of the country has leaped towards)

First to lead and the last to complain, Gorkha soldiers have withstood the test of time despite the challenges thrown their way. Renowned for their bravery, they have a remarkable legacy as warriors who paved the way for the proud modern India that we celebrate today. Instead of being rightfully showered with accolades and acknowledgment, the sincere Gorkhas have come to be treated as outsiders, their families and communities left out of the progress that the rest of the country has leaped towards. Stuck between power players, it would seem that Nepal too has also come to a standstill. Who is to blame for this reality and is it too late to make amends? There are many unanswered questions but through this book, Tim I Gurung shows readers how the vast depths of Gorkha Grief came to be.*

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

An anthology that brings moments of solace

563pp, ₹989; Bluebird (A collection of poems to brighten every day)

This nourishing poem-a-day collection offers readers a brief moment of escape from daily life through some of the warmest words in the English language. Whether you’re searching for wisdom or looking to boost your well being, dip into this anthology to share with others or enjoy a quiet moment of calm every day of the year.Explore a wide range of poets, including Maya Angelou, Carol Ann Duffy, Kae Tempest, Dylan Thomas, Ocean Vuong and many more. This is the perfect gift for poetry lovers and newbies alike.*

Small is beautiful

304pp, ₹699; Penguin (On how India’s digital revolution offers the keys to cracking open its tricky market)

India is already the world’s fifth-largest economy. Unlike most markets of its size, India is, and for a long time will be, driven by lots and lots of small consumers earning and spending just a little bit each, which adds up to an enormous amount. On the supply side, these consumers are served by numerous small, agile suppliers who challenge large companies by innovating to satisfy their price-performance demands. India’s vibrant digital revolution now offers the keys to cracking open this infamously tricky market. Digital business models will be the future of competition as they harness the power of the small and create large-scale businesses in the years to come. Lilliput Land provides a “people lens” to understand the paradoxes and challenges that dot India’s market opportunity, and discusses the drivers and shapers of its future. A comprehensive three-part framework of structure-behaviour-supply discusses the present and future of India’s mega consumption story, the most exciting in the world, with over half of its GDP accounted for by domestic consumption. Consumer India is ripe and waiting.*

*All copy from book flap.