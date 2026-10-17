HT Picks; New Reads

When Bhagat Singh was arrested in 1929, the pistol he carried became a crucial piece of evidence leading to his conviction for the killing of a British police officer, JP Saunders. Soon after the trial, however, the silver-grey .32 Colt went missing.

More than eight decades later, an investigative journalist chances upon a newspaper article that gets him thinking about what might have happened. Who could have spirited the pistol away? Had it been smuggled out of the country or merely misplaced? Driven by curiosity and a growing conviction that the weapon must be found and preserved, Jupinderjit Singh decides to follow the trail.

This is a book about that quest, its unexpected resolution — and much more. It traces the arc of Bhagat Singh’s intellectual evolution from an idealistic young nationalist to a revolutionary deeply influenced by global currents of socialism, anti-colonialism and rational thought. Drawing on his essays, articles, letters, prison writings and debates with contemporaries, it illuminates the philosophy that shaped the young man’s vision of a free India.

Part biography, part intellectual history and part mystery, Bhagat Singh’s Pistol is as much about a historical relic as it is about how a nation remembers its heroes.*

Disease and the fragility of colonial control