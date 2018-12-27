Most popular couplets by Mirza Ghalib that will stir your soul

Hazaaron khwahishein aisi ke har khwahish pe dum nikle,

Bahut nikle mere armaan lekin phir bhi kam nikle

Penned by the celebrated Urdu poet of his times, Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, popularly known as Ghalib, we’ve heard these lines in several renditions, in films, as a film’s title, a song by Jagjit Singh and so much more. The theme of this ghazal is understood in terms of Ghalib’s love interest. In near-direct translation, it means all of Ghalib’s thoughts and desires are never enough. Even if some of those desires and thoughts are fulfilled, all of them can never be attained.

Born in Agra on 27 December 1797, Ghalib’s first love was always Dilli (Delhi) about whom he writes, “I asked my soul: What is Dilli? She replied: The world is the body, and Dilli is its life.”

This love was beautiful and most definitely reciprocated. The city and its residents have loved him as much, and even nearly 150 years after his demise. Ghalib’s work remains alive in the hearts of the lovers of Urdu and poetry in general.

In the words of Gulzar Sahab, “Ghalib is very important for everyone. You should know about him even if you are not familiar with his language. His poems, his lifestyle, his behaviour everything is a great inspiration. At a time when people used to carry their religion on their shoulders, Ghalib talked about humanity. The man lost seven children and carried a huge sadness inside him but despite that he was known for his sense of humour.”

Here is some of the most-popular shayari by Ghalib:

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 18:56 IST