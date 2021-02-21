IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Noted educationist Dr Darlie Koshy's new book unveiled at the India Craft Week
The launch of the book comes after a Webinar that featured an array of experts from skill space as well as from Textile-Apparel and other allied Industries who had explored the 'Future of Jobs &amp; Skills'.(ANI )
The launch of the book comes after a Webinar that featured an array of experts from skill space as well as from Textile-Apparel and other allied Industries who had explored the 'Future of Jobs & Skills'.(ANI )
books

Noted educationist Dr Darlie Koshy's new book unveiled at the India Craft Week

Noted educationist and leader of skilling India, Dr Darlie O Koshy's new book titled 'Runway to Skilled India' was unveiled at the India Craft Week being held at Bikaner House, New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:54 AM IST

Noted educationist and leader of skilling India Dr Darlie O Koshy's new book titled 'Runway to Skilled India' was unveiled at the India Craft Week being held at Bikaner House, New Delhi.

The book was unveiled by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President Indian Council for Cultural Relations in the presence of Alphons Kannanthanam MP, Former Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism. It is a sequel to his much-acclaimed earlier work "Indian Design Edge".

The book has incorporated for the first time an interactive model with a QR Code for the reader to listen to the entire proceedings of Virtual Round Table which had leading luminaries like Ajit Seth, Former Cabinet Secretary, GoIand Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education, Dr Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), among others who have dealt with multi-faceted dimensions of the book thus bringing a rich mosaic of ideas and possibilities to realize the dream of 'Skilled India.'

"India is blessed to possess the advantage of the demographic dividend that can be harnessed to make India 'the skill capital of the world'. The Covid-19 pandemic has also underscored the significance of Re-Skilling, Up-skilling and New-skilling (RUN) to stay relevant amid the dynamic economic scenario. I am greatly honoured by the august presence of dignitaries - Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Sri Alphons Kannanthanam and would like to thank them for gracing this occasion," said Dr Darlie Koshy, the author of the book 'Runway to Skilled India'.

The launch of the book comes after a Webinar that featured an array of experts from skill space as well as from Textile-Apparel and other allied Industries who had explored the 'Future of Jobs & Skills'. Later on 15th January 2021, a Virtual Round Table was held to discuss the Book's contents and takeaways by Thought Leaders.

In the new book, the author makes strong advocacy to combine India's inherent creativity with acquired skills to move from 'supply-driven' skilling to 'demand-driven' and then 'innovation-driven' skill development to foster value creation. Towards this, he evangelizes a 'RUN' (Re-skilling, Up-skilling, New-skilling) strategy especially for the 356 million youth and the 450 million work-labour force across sectors with special focus on the largest employment generating sectors which include Textile-Apparel-Fashion-Lifestyle-Retail (TAFLR) especially adopting a 'T' shaped skilling approach.

The new book is intended to facilitate a focused RUN. strategy to confront and conquer the disruptive changes in employment patterns and requirements to redirect the skill development efforts by 2022 when India turns 75 post-independence and to go beyond in this decade to achieve the status of 'Skill Capital for the World'.

The takeaways in this book are rooted in the spirit of Atmarnirbhar Bharat which Dr Koshy believes is an overarching concept of self-esteem and self-reliance for every Indian. For this, rediscovering and repurposing India's innate creativity and traditional skills embedded in crafts, arts and design is critical and the traditional and newly emerging clusters offer the best opportunity with e-commerce opening up new markets.

The ODOP scheme in UP introduced in 2018 exemplifies such an approach. Dr Koshy also argues for redirecting and restructuring post-covid skill development by assessing 'skill density' of each course to move to a 'Hybrid' learner-centric pedagogy and to integrate with digital learning platforms as World Economic Forum has also recently advised. The book examines the role of traditional crafts and other natural manufacturing clusters and suggests proactive design, technology and business interventions so that the job losses suffered during Covid times can be mitigated while providing new avenues for creating jobs and providing economic sustenance and livelihoods.

The title of the book suggests that there are many approaches possible for making 'India skilled' and to eventually become a 'skill capital for the world'. The policies from 2009 onwards are beginning to make a felt impact as the percentage of skilled people have increased from 2 per cent to about 5 per cent over this period. However, there is a long way to go before a substantial number of trained candidates with higher productivity levels and global benchmarks are attained.

Dr Darlie Koshy is an educationist par excellence. He has been heading as DG & CEO, ATDC & IAM under the aegis of AEPC while shaping a new skillscape of a 'Skill Pyramid' from 'SMART' at skill levels 1 to 4 and thereafter ATDC-AVI, for Skill Levels 5 to 7 and the higher levels at the Institute of Apparel Management playing a proactive role in the success of ISDS of MOT, GOI by setting up on Pan-India basis 200 ATDC-SMART Centres for training over 2,50,000 candidates in just under 5 years emerging as the 'largest skill provider' for the Apparel Sector.

Dr Darlie Koshy is a PhD from IIT Delhi and rank holder in MBA from CUSAT having been also trained in FIT, Network as a founding faculty member of NIFT. Dr Koshy, Author of 3 major books including the "Indian Design Edge" published by Roli Books is also an internationally acclaimed Presenter and powerful Orator.

Above all, Dr Koshy is well respected as a mentor and guide by hundreds of students and faculty members whom he has taught and mentored in NIFT, NID, IAM etc. over the last quarter of a century. Dr Koshy has been named twice (2006, 2008) as one of 50 Leaders shaping Indian Higher Education.

Dr Darlie Koshy was conferred with WEC's 'Outstanding Contribution to Education Award 2015' for Knowledge, Skill Development and Leadership for the Upliftment of the Society. He was also honoured with prestigious "Outstanding Contribution to Education Award 2015" for 'Knowledge, Skill Development and Leadership for the Upliftment of the Society" at the 'World Education Congress (WEC) at Taj Lands' End, Mumbai.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The launch of the book comes after a Webinar that featured an array of experts from skill space as well as from Textile-Apparel and other allied Industries who had explored the 'Future of Jobs &amp; Skills'.(ANI )
The launch of the book comes after a Webinar that featured an array of experts from skill space as well as from Textile-Apparel and other allied Industries who had explored the 'Future of Jobs & Skills'.(ANI )
books

Noted educationist Dr Darlie Koshy's new book unveiled at the India Craft Week

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Noted educationist and leader of skilling India, Dr Darlie O Koshy's new book titled 'Runway to Skilled India' was unveiled at the India Craft Week being held at Bikaner House, New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
'The Running Man,' published in 1982, was a dystopian horror novel, originally written under King's pseudonym Richard Bachman.(Amazon )
'The Running Man,' published in 1982, was a dystopian horror novel, originally written under King's pseudonym Richard Bachman.(Amazon )
books

Edgar Wright to helm adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Running Man'

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Ace film director Edgar Wright is set to helm an adaptation of American author Stephen King's popular novel titled 'The Running Man' for Paramount Pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"A Married Woman" revolves around Astha, an educated middle-class married woman whose carefully curated world starts to unravel when she meets another woman, a widow, and the gentle romance that follows.(Amazon)
"A Married Woman" revolves around Astha, an educated middle-class married woman whose carefully curated world starts to unravel when she meets another woman, a widow, and the gentle romance that follows.(Amazon)
books

My books should reflect what I see in society: Manju Kapur 

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Describing herself as a "mirror of society" kind of writer, author Manju Kapoor is hoping the series adaptation of her novel "A Married Woman" will reflect the distress of her protagonists as well as the turmoil of the world outside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni is the author of The Palace of Illusions and The Forest of Enchantments (Photo: Facebook)
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni is the author of The Palace of Illusions and The Forest of Enchantments (Photo: Facebook)
books

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni: Why should we have to whitewash our heroines

By Navneet Vyasan
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s latest work, The Last Queen, tells the tale of one of the most fearless women of the nineteenth century — Rani Jindan Kaur
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister said it is a matter of pride that all proud moments in the history of CRPF in the last 82 years have been recorded in the book.(HT )
The minister said it is a matter of pride that all proud moments in the history of CRPF in the last 82 years have been recorded in the book.(HT )
books

Amit Shah releases book chronicling CRPF's history

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released a book chronicling the history of CRPF since its raising in 1939 and said it will become a source of inspiration for personnel joining the force.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaipur Literature Festival used to be held at Diggi Palace, Jaipur until last year.
Jaipur Literature Festival used to be held at Diggi Palace, Jaipur until last year.
books

Jaipur Literature Festival 2021: Lit minds, on a virtual path

By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Over 300 speakers and performers representing about 25 Indian and 18 international languages from more than 23 nationalities are part of the 14th edition of JLF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In an in-depth conversation, Radhika elaborates on the human journey of change, the struggle for empowerment, and the individual effort required for any collective gain.(ANI)
In an in-depth conversation, Radhika elaborates on the human journey of change, the struggle for empowerment, and the individual effort required for any collective gain.(ANI)
books

Radhika Kawlra Singh's trilogy of 'YOU', books facilitate sizeable positivity

ANI, New Delhi [india]
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Radhika is the author of three published books by Bloomsbury India: 'It's Easy To Be You'. 'You,' and 'You will be okay'
READ FULL STORY
Close
On this week’s HT Picks, a murder mystery, essays on art, and a look at drought . (HT Team)
On this week’s HT Picks, a murder mystery, essays on art, and a look at drought . (HT Team)
books

HT Picks; New Reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:07 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a murder mystery, a collection of essays by a distinguished Indian artist on art and artists, and a book on drought in Marathwada
READ FULL STORY
Close
SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner and author, The Population Myth: Islam, Family Planning and Politics in India. (Courtesy HarperCollins)
SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner and author, The Population Myth: Islam, Family Planning and Politics in India. (Courtesy HarperCollins)
books

Interview: SY Quraishi, author, The Population Myth: Islam, Family Planning and Politics in India

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi’s new book uses census and National Family Health Survey data to debunk widely-held misconceptions
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (c. 1831)by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). (Getty Images)
From Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (c. 1831)by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). (Getty Images)
books

Review: Kintsugi by Anukrti Upadhyay

By Sonali Mujumdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Broken things are precious too. In this story of passion, heartbreak and grit amid disparate lives fused to make a composite whole, the reader understands that newness emerges through that restoration, and that it is the kindness of strangers, or love in unforeseen places that helps to heal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
books

Interview: Bill Gates on his new book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster

By Manjula Narayan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Electricity, transport, food, buildings and manufacturing are the biggest areas of CO2 emissions. All of them will have to be tackled to combat climate change. In a video interview, Bill Gates spoke about the need for innovation, to shift to new ways of doing things, and about his new book that provides a plan to bring emissions down to zero by the year 2050
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Yuva Bharat: The Heroes of Today", published by Bloomsbury, is written by filmmaker-entrepreneur Devir Singh Bhandari. It proposes to inspire the readers to "get up and take charge of their lives".(Amazon)
"Yuva Bharat: The Heroes of Today", published by Bloomsbury, is written by filmmaker-entrepreneur Devir Singh Bhandari. It proposes to inspire the readers to "get up and take charge of their lives".(Amazon)
books

'Yuva Bharat': Book gives a peek into life of India's young and famous

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:28 PM IST
A new book traces the journey of over 60 eminent young personalities who like the proverbial phoenix rose from the ashes and emerged victorious against undefinable odds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished gets featured on New York Times' bestseller list

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a note of thanks for her fans as her memoir, Unfinished, got featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ghats of Varanasi (Shutterstock)
The ghats of Varanasi (Shutterstock)
books

Essay: Death in Varanasi

By Devanshi Mody
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Steeped in myth, legend and hoary religion, Varanasi is a paradox. It’s India’s oldest living city, but also the city of death with the world’s only 24-hour crematorium. Varanasi allegorises Life and Death, Light and Darkness, Good and Evil
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sabarna Roy, author of six critically acclaimed books,unveiled his seventh book, Fractured Mosaic.(ANI)
Sabarna Roy, author of six critically acclaimed books,unveiled his seventh book, Fractured Mosaic.(ANI)
books

The seventh literary work of Sabarna Roy, "Fractured Mosaic" unveiled

ANI, Kolkata (west Bengal) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Fractured Mosaic is published by Leadstart of Mumbai. The book was released worldwide on January 25, 2021, and it reached the Amazon bestseller peak on February 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP