Review | The Greater India Experiment: Hindutva and the Northeast by Arkotong Longkumer

Till the turn of the last century, most scholars of Indian politics did not seriously entertain the idea of Right-wing politics and ideology becoming dominant in India. Yet, that is what happened and the Right-wing takeover of Indian politics looks almost complete. Now, scholars of all shades have taken to analysing the hows and whys of this. Arkotong Longkumer’s The Greater India Experiment: Hindutva and the Northeast can be seen as a part of this scholarly effort to understand the phenomenon.

321pp, ₹599; Navayana

The Greater India Experiment, in the words of the author, “is a forensic examination of a Hindutva laboratory that is attempting to promote a singular identity amid the blustering and fractal nature of belonging in this vast region known as the Northeast India…” (p. 14)

The book delves into the multiple ways in which foot soldiers of Hindutva go about pursuing their cause in the Northeast, especially Nagaland. These foot soldiers represent a cohort of Hindutva organizations ranging from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to smaller bodies like Janajati Vikas Samiti (JVS), Vidya Bharati (VB), Sewa Bharati (SB), Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Unlike in mainland India, they go about their business here quietly, focussing on seva in the form of community service or running schools. They compromise on their vegetarianism, and partake of meat and rice beer to gain social acceptance. If the Christian missionaries of the 19th century focused on “inner conviction” of the mind, which they believed would, in time, transform outer material forms, Sangh activists focus on maintaining the material aspects of life in the belief that this will later lead to a change of heart too.

A school run by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Tripura. Schools have been started in remote tribal and rural areas including Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Assam, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh. (Burhaan Kinu / Hindustan Times)

For Sangh ideologues, the figures of Jadonang and Gaidinliu represent the true spirit of the Nagas rather than those of the Christianised elites who formed the Naga Club in 1918. Jadonang and his disciple, Gaidinliu both fought against the British and were against conversions to Christianity. At the time of her surrender to the Indian authorities in 1966 – the peak of the Naga independence movement – Rani Gaidinliu emphasized that she’s both an Indian and a Naga. She’s an Indian because she took part in India’s freedom struggle; she’s a pure Naga too because she fought for the preservation of her culture and indigenous faiths against Christianity (p. 190).

Rani Gaidinliu (Biju Boro/Hindustan Times)

In his discussion of the electoral strategy of the BJP in the Northeast, Longkumer hardly considers the cultural and ideological campaigns of the party and its affiliates as an important factor. Pragmatic alliance making, the smart and technocratic management of election campaigns, dominance of the BJP in terms of campaign cash and media management, and the dire state of the opposition parties, especially the Congress, are cited as important factors leading to the BJP’s success in the Northeast. The fact that the BJP is in power at the Centre and that most of the Northeast states continually depend on the Centre for financial support makes alliances easy to negotiate and forge. The strategy seems to be to conquer the land politically so as to make way for later ideological penetration.

It is an undeniable fact, though, that the Northeast gets much more attention and priority from the present BJP government at the Centre than it did from that of the Congress in the past. The BJP’s fascination with the Northeast resembles that of a nation’s fascination with newly-conquered territory. Infrastructural spending is soaring. All the state capitals will soon be connected by rail lines and the tribal people, who had opposed such initiatives earlier, are now vying for government projects. Prime Minister Modi and his ministerial colleagues visited the region on a weekly basis. Mount Harriet, an island peak in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was recently renamed Mount Manipur in recognition of Manipur’s resistance to the British during the Indian freedom struggle. A search is on to identify “tribal freedom fighters” – chiefs who resisted the British during colonial times – with the intention of incorporating them into the pantheon of Indian freedom fighters.

Author Arkotong Longkumer (Navayana)

All in all, The Greater India Experiment is a valuable and timely addition to the sparse literature on the religious and cultural churning in the Northeast. The legion of Christian leaders in the region, apart from scholars and everyone interested in the Northeast, should read this book.

Thangkhanlal Ngaihte is Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Churachandpur College, Manipur and a PhD candidate, Mizoram University.