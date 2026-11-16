Sahir Mehta: “Art is essential and eventually outlasts its oppressors”

It challenged me because A’s belief system is completely antithetical to my own, and to most people’s. Bridging that gap to find conviction and truth in the performance required work. At the same time, it was the most nourishing part as well. This play gave me an opportunity to access a life far from my own; to let my imagination roam free, and bit by bit, build a performance in collaboration with everyone in the room. As an actor, that’s the best part, closely followed by validation from strangers — people you’ve never met before and will likely never see again.

First and foremost, because it was an opportunity to act alongside Naseer sir (Naseeruddin Shah, who plays Rushdie). It was a dream I’ve had since I first started doing theatre 12 years ago in Delhi. Also, I really wanted to play a villain. In these 12 years, I have been asked to be the bad guy precisely once before, so I was chomping at the bit to explore something like this.

27 Seconds, a play based on Salman Rushdie’s memoir, Knife: Meditations After An Attempted Murder (2025), premiered at the Prithvi Festival in Mumbai earlier this month. Here, the actor, who plays the man who stabbed the novelist in 2022, talks about working with Naseeruddin Shah, and about getting in and out of character.

Having played this character, are you better able to understand the mindset of a person who can go to the extent of killing someone to fight back a perceived attack on his religion?

100 per cent! I feel so sorry and have deep empathy for A and others like him. Coming to the heart of it, these are usually young guys who don’t have anything that we as human beings desperately need. They have no purpose or love. They carry a deep sense of rejection and a feeling that the world has been unfair to them. Religion comes in as a lifeboat then. It gives them something to hold on to. You can completely understand why one would cling on. Dangerously though, it can be misinterpreted; it can be moulded to let your anger grow and fester, and ultimately even give you some warped justification to lash out. This, inevitably, solves nothing. It just leaves more pain and suffering for those who are unfortunate enough to be involved.

Did the experience of portraying A make you examine your own relationship to faith?

I don’t know if it did. My own relationship to faith is deeply personal and stable. My entry into this character had more to do with his perceiving injustice in the world, getting angry about it, and wanting to take action to make things right, coupled with his feelings of loneliness that I mentioned. I found this approach far more relatable than thinking of it purely in terms of faith.

What does Salman Rushdie’s work as a writer mean to you? Which of his books have made an impression on you?

I’m not sure if I should admit this but I guess honesty is the best policy. Knife is the first and only Salman Rushdie book I’ve read. You caught me! One has obviously heard of The Satanic Verses and Midnight’s Children. In fact, one of my first auditions in Mumbai was for a web series based on the latter. I don’t think it ever got made. But I enjoyed Knife thoroughly, and it definitely has carved open a want to read more of Rushdie.

What sort of emotional journey did you go through while reading Knife?

I read Knife alongside my notebook, which I used to make notes for the play and my character. Soon I got so sucked in that my notes became increasingly sparse. By then, I was reading the book for its own sake and not because of the play. Despite the horrific event that it is based on, Knife somehow left me feeling uplifted and hopeful. Rushdie’s fighting spirit, the generosity of all those who helped along his road to recovery, also the love of his friends, family, and even strangers, which ultimately triumphs as evidenced by his writing this book… These are all beautiful reminders of the immense good of the human spirit. That, alongside his message about art’s ability to endure and its importance, is ultimately what stuck with me.

The play, which premiered at the Prithvi Festival in Mumbai, ends by naming people across the world who were killed because of their association with Satanic Verses. What do you make of the price paid for artistic freedom?

It is a great and unfortunate price humanity keeps paying, again and again; and it’s sadly cyclical if you look at the history of the world. We never fully learn. We have phases of great artistic freedom and then we seem to reset. Even right now, we have this illusion of unprecedented artistic freedom. It appears easier than ever to put your art out with social media and the like, but the consequences for saying anything even remotely out of turn, from both institutions and even our fellow citizens, is far more severe than I remember growing up in the 2000s. And yet, despite this cyclical nature, it is a battle worth waging again and again. My favourite lines in the play — I won’t quote them directly because they sound better in the theatre — basically communicate just that; the fact that Art is essential and eventually outlasts its oppressors.