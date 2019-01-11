The Danish Girl author says decriminalising homosexuality in India a huge step forward

The Danish Girl author David Ebershoff feels the Supreme Court’s decision to defang Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalised homosexuality, is a huge step towards creating an equal world. He says the decision to recognise the LGBTQI+ community as “legitimate members of society instead of a criminal class” will help people embrace their true identity.

Ebershoff said, “This is a huge step forward and one that will have immediate ramifications — an LGBTQ (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) person or couple is no longer deemed criminal by the government. But, just as important, subtle changes will occur for several years to come. Younger people will no longer have to wonder why their most innate sense of themselves is deemed criminal by their government.”

He continued: “Parents and teachers and other figures of authority will subtly begin to look at their LGBTQ children, or young people in general, as legitimate members of society and not a criminal class. These steps will be gradual and will vary in many places and settings, and many will be slow to adopt these new attitudes. However, by taking away the charge of ‘criminal’ a lot of other legal protections can be put in place.”

Ebershoff, who was in India recently, is very passionate about the issues of LGBTQI+ community. His popular novel, The Danish Girl, tells story of Lili Elbe, one of the first people who came out and went for gender reassignment surgery. Her story found its way onto the silver screen through a similarly-titled film with stars like Alicia Vikander and Eddie Redmayne getting associated with the project. The film hit the right note with critical acclaim as well as a nod from The Academy in the form of multiple Oscar nominations. About his next project he shared, “I’m finishing a new novel and developing a television series.”

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 16:24 IST