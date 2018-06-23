 5 fit females to follow for your Insta #fitspiration | brunch | boc | Hindustan Times
  • Monday, Jun 25, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 25, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

5 fit females to follow for your Insta #fitspiration

*Experts pick the best handles for you to follow for motivation and advice

brunch Updated: Jun 23, 2018 22:15 IST
Riya Dhankar
Riya Dhankar
Hindustan Times
These girls will give you some serious fit goals on Instagram
These girls will give you some serious fit goals on Instagram

1. Lady beast- @pamela_rf

Pamela Reif

Followers: 3.7M

“She works out like a beast in the gym and in a fun way at home. She has great food choices.”

*Picked by: Nidhi Mohan Kamal, food scientist and sports nutritionist

2. Mind bender- @natashanoel001

Natasha Noel

Followers: 151K

“She has an edgy way of talking about issues like body image, anxiety and depression. She doesn’t just talk about physical fitness but also mental health.”

*Picked by: Nidhi Mohan Kamal

3. Beginner’s delight- @sweatyswetha

Swetha Dev

Followers: 49.2K

“She teaches basics for beginners and keeps it real, which is important for someone just starting to work out.”

*Picked by: Ayesha Billimoria, track athlete and fitness trainer

4. The girl who lifts- @valentinalequeux

Valentina Lequex

Followers: 1.1M

“She is a coach and she categorises her workouts into weight training, home workouts etc.”

*Picked by: Shweta Rathore, bodybuilding medallist

5. Dancing diva- @suchetapal

Sucheta Pal

Followers: 34.5K

“Her effort has changed the face of Zumba in India. Her motto is not giving up.”

*Picked by: Estalita Pinto, senior fitness coach

From HT Brunch, June 24, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

more from brunch
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature