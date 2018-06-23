5 fit females to follow for your Insta #fitspiration
5 fit females to follow for your Insta #fitspiration

Experts pick the best handles for you to follow for motivation and advice

Updated: Jun 23, 2018 22:15 IST
1. Lady beast- @pamela_rf
Followers: 3.7M
“She works out like a beast in the gym and in a fun way at home. She has great food choices.”
*Picked by: Nidhi Mohan Kamal, food scientist and sports nutritionist
2. Mind bender- @natashanoel001
Followers: 151K
“She has an edgy way of talking about issues like body image, anxiety and depression. She doesn’t just talk about physical fitness but also mental health.”
*Picked by: Nidhi Mohan Kamal
3. Beginner’s delight- @sweatyswetha
Followers: 49.2K
“She teaches basics for beginners and keeps it real, which is important for someone just starting to work out.”
*Picked by: Ayesha Billimoria, track athlete and fitness trainer
4. The girl who lifts- @valentinalequeux
Followers: 1.1M
“She is a coach and she categorises her workouts into weight training, home workouts etc.”
*Picked by: Shweta Rathore, bodybuilding medallist
5. Dancing diva- @suchetapal
Followers: 34.5K
“Her effort has changed the face of Zumba in India. Her motto is not giving up.”
*Picked by: Estalita Pinto, senior fitness coach
From HT Brunch, June 24, 2018
