5 fit females to follow for your Insta #fitspiration

1. Lady beast- @pamela_rf

Pamela Reif

Followers: 3.7M

“She works out like a beast in the gym and in a fun way at home. She has great food choices.”

*Picked by: Nidhi Mohan Kamal, food scientist and sports nutritionist

2. Mind bender- @natashanoel001

Natasha Noel

Followers: 151K

“She has an edgy way of talking about issues like body image, anxiety and depression. She doesn’t just talk about physical fitness but also mental health.”

*Picked by: Nidhi Mohan Kamal

3. Beginner’s delight- @sweatyswetha

Swetha Dev

Followers: 49.2K

“She teaches basics for beginners and keeps it real, which is important for someone just starting to work out.”

*Picked by: Ayesha Billimoria, track athlete and fitness trainer

4. The girl who lifts- @valentinalequeux

Valentina Lequex

Followers: 1.1M

“She is a coach and she categorises her workouts into weight training, home workouts etc.”

*Picked by: Shweta Rathore, bodybuilding medallist

5. Dancing diva- @suchetapal

Sucheta Pal

Followers: 34.5K

“Her effort has changed the face of Zumba in India. Her motto is not giving up.”

*Picked by: Estalita Pinto, senior fitness coach

From HT Brunch, June 24, 2018

