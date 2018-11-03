5 well-deserving Pakistani writers to read

1. Nobody Killed her by Sabyn Javeri

This book chooses a theme that deviates from what the West wants Pakistanis to write about. It is a political whodunnit that portrays strong female protagonists from Pakistan in an authentic manner.

2. Saints and Charlatans by Sarim Baig

This book, which was published by an independent press in Pakistan, doesn’t pander to Western sensibilities and follows a local literary idiom. This collection presents the dichotomies of Pakistani society with gut-wrenching honesty.

3. A Firefly in the Dark by Shazaf Fatima Haider

The story weaves fantasy into a gripping coming-of-age story. It never fails to entertain!

4. The Geometry of God by Uzma Aslam Khan

I’ve always believed that Uzma Aslam Khan’s work is rich with nuance and verve. The Geometry of God is a fascinating read that draws on history and crucial political debates.

5. Salt and Saffron by Kamila Shamsie

Although I’ve read it many years ago, Kamila Shamsie’s Salt and Saffron is etched in my memory. The writing was lucid, crisp and engaging, even though the story tends to have elitist overtones.

The author is a Karachi-based journalist who has written for both Indian and Pakistani magazines and newspapers. He’s authored a collection of poems and has recently penned his first fictional work Typically Tanya

From HT Brunch, November 4, 2018

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 23:41 IST