Bestselling author Mark Manson and dating coach Mat Boggs offer some advice on the week’s WTF
The best of the Internet to keep the festive cheer alive on the last Sunday of the New Yearbrunch Updated: Dec 29, 2018 22:20 IST
A special video by popular dating coach Mat Boggs with special wishes to all the women this Christmas. Share the love!
View this post on Instagram
A sneak peek at what I've been working in for an upcoming group show in March at @galerielj in Paris. 💛💛💛 . . . . . . . . . . #rithikamerchant #visualart #contemporarypainting #artsy #contemporaryartcurator #artdaily #indianartist #womenartists #worksonpaper #watercolourart #botanicaldrawing #floraandfauna #symbolism #allseeingeye #homingpigeon
Artwork that will win your heart and fill your Insta feed with colours on visual artist Rithika Merchant (@rithikamerchant)’s account.
Finding the passion and purpose in your life is a trial-by-fire process. You don't simply wake up one day and become happy doing one thing forever and ever. It's a constant work-in-progress.— Mark Manson (@IAmMarkManson) 19 December 2018
Sunday gyaan on The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F***k author Mark Manson’s Twitter profile for some last-minute advice for the new year
From HT Brunch, December 30, 2018
First Published: Dec 29, 2018 22:20 IST