Bestselling author Mark Manson and dating coach Mat Boggs offer some advice on the week’s WTF

The best of the Internet to keep the festive cheer alive on the last Sunday of the New Year

brunch Updated: Dec 29, 2018 22:20 IST
Team Brunch
Team Brunch
Hindustan Times
dating coach,Mat Boggs,Christmas
Watch Mat Boggs videos for some relationship advice and follow Rithika Merchant’s Twitter account for beautiful artwork

Watch

A special video by popular dating coach Mat Boggs with special wishes to all the women this Christmas. Share the love!

Tap

Artwork that will win your heart and fill your Insta feed with colours on visual artist Rithika Merchant (@rithikamerchant)’s account.

Follow

Sunday gyaan on The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F***k author Mark Manson’s Twitter profile for some last-minute advice for the new year

From HT Brunch, December 30, 2018

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 22:20 IST

