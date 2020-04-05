e-paper
Home / Brunch / CelebsPick: Coolest insta stuff to beat the quarantine blues

CelebsPick: Coolest insta stuff to beat the quarantine blues

Six discerning viewers pick their favourite Instagram handles that are ensuring self-isolation doesn’t feel dull and lonesome

brunch Updated: Apr 05, 2020 00:28 IST
Ananya Ghosh
Ananya Ghosh
Hindustan Times
Instagram is dishing out antidotes to boredom as India stays home to beat flatten the Corona curve
Making the best of the worst

Bhuvan Bam, YouTube star

Hindustantimes

“In India, I think Vir Das is really nailing content with Vir In The Time Of Corona Virus, it’s great to watch how every creator, artist, musician, comedian is putting out fun stuff.”

Hello Dolly!

Atul Khatri, stand-up comedian

Hindustantimes

“I have recently discovered Dolly Singh’s Instagram. Her quarantine content, where she spoofs the desi parents, or South Delhi girls, or just talks about the perils of working from home, is hilarious and spot on.”

Chef at large

Ranveer Brar, celebrity chef

Hindustantimes

“I am enjoying chef Massimo Bottura’s ‘Kitchen Quarantine’. Apart from the recipes, I also love his energy and the space that he creates around his life and more significantly, how he tackles important questions in a very Massimo way.”

Do a lot with DeGeneres

Gaurav Gera, actor, comic

“Ellen DeGeneres is always fun, but Ellen DeGeneres in self isolation is hilarious…. Be it her exasperating attempts at solving near-impossible puzzles, her struggle with lego, or her FaceTiming her famous friends, she is full on entertainment!”

The struggle is real

Sanah Moidutty, singer/songwriter

Hindustantimes

“I like what Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane) is putting up on Instagram. It’s fun and light-hearted and her struggles are just so relatable! It makes me realise we are all on the same boat.”

Déjà vu, Who!

Gursimran Khamba, stand-up comedian

“I’m really enjoying watching Indian comedians who’ve been putting out great content while being quarantined. Comedian Gaurav Gupta has been doing excellent mimicry of all Indian comedians, which is fun to watch. My personal favourite was his mimicry of Zakir Khan. He got every detail right including wearing a shirt over a t-shirt.”

