Documentaries, editorials and dark humour: What to watch, tap, follow this week
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:58 IST
Hindustan Times
Watch
It’s pride month and this is why you should see Vice Media’s short documentary on how the drug called Truvada, which is the first FDA-approved means of preventing HIV infection, is bringing a revolutionary impact on ending the fatal disease.
Tap
Get a glimpse of Vogue Ukraine’s breathtaking fashion editorials from @sergei_kovalyov’s stylish handle.
Follow
August 8, 2016
Condescending Wonka(@OhWonka) to give your jawline good exercise by reading these hilarious, and sometimes dark, tweets.
From HT Brunch, June 16, 2019
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
First Published: Jun 15, 2019 19:57 IST