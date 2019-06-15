Today in New Delhi, India
Documentaries, editorials and dark humour: What to watch, tap, follow this week

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:58 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
pride month,queer community,lgbtqia
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow on the Internet this week

Watch

It’s pride month and this is why you should see Vice Media’s short documentary on how the drug called Truvada, which is the first FDA-approved means of preventing HIV infection, is bringing a revolutionary impact on ending the fatal disease.

Tap

Get a glimpse of Vogue Ukraine’s breathtaking fashion editorials from @sergei_kovalyov’s stylish handle.

Follow

Condescending Wonka(@OhWonka) to give your jawline good exercise by reading these hilarious, and sometimes dark, tweets.

From HT Brunch, June 16, 2019

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 19:57 IST

