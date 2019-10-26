e-paper
First Impressions… starring Shah Rukh Khan and friends!

Days before his 54th, five stars flash back to their first meeting with King Khan

brunch Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:56 IST
Ananya Ghosh
Ananya Ghosh
Hindustan Times
As Shah Rukh Khan turns 54 this week, his friends and colleagues remember their first meeting with the actor
As Shah Rukh Khan turns 54 this week, his friends and colleagues remember their first meeting with the actor
         

Shah Rukh Kaun? 

Juhi Chawla, actress

Hindustantimes

“I had no idea who Shah Rukh (Khan) was when he was cast opposite me in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. I was told he’s just like Aamir (Khan). When I met him I was shocked as he didn’t look like Aamir from any angle. But he turned out to be a wonderful co-star!”

Shah of hearts

Farah Khan Kunder, filmmaker

Hindustantimes

“He’s been my dearest friend since the day we met on the sets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. He has the biggest and most generous heart and, of course, the greatest sense of humour. Happy Birthday Shah!”

The Shah’s new clothes

Makarand Deshpande, actor

Hindustantimes

“We were shooting for Circus in Goa when I met him for the first time. He was lugging two enormous suitcases with clothes for the shoot. He’d got his own clothes!”

Shah’ll not fall in love

Gauri Shinde, director

Hindustantimes

“The first time I met him properly was for Dear Zindagi. My biggest concern was how not to fall in love with him and maintain my professionalism! This time I wasn’t just another fan but his director.”

Shah-flavoured!

Kriti Sanon, actress

Hindustantimes

“The first time I met Shah Rukh sir was possibly the best day of my life. He told me every movie has a different flavour and an actor needs to mould himself to that world.”

From HT Brunch, October 27, 2019

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 22:49 IST

