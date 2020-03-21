e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Fit and fine: Keeping fit amidst the Corona virus scare

Fit and fine: Keeping fit amidst the Corona virus scare

With most gyms and other fitness centres being closed, here’s how you can still keep yourself fit within the confines of your home

brunch Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:13 IST
Kamal Singh CSCS
Kamal Singh CSCS
Hindustan Times
An Archer’s push up can easily help increase strength and add muscle size while you are stuck at home
An Archer’s push up can easily help increase strength and add muscle size while you are stuck at home (Shutterstock)
         

We are in the midst of a pandemic scare and the health authorities have advised staying away from crowds. Since gyms are on the top of the list of places to be ordered shut, your pursuit of fitness can take a hit. It is very easy to give in to being slothful and just plonk yourself in front of a television, binge watching mindless movies and inane serials. But you can still get fit and strong at home, it just needs a little bit of creativity and a willingness to think out of the box!

Fitness at home

The usual go to exercises are push ups, body weight squats, lunges etc. But we want to shake up things a little and not do the regular “ole” circuits of push ups, lunges, rinse and repeat. See what I did here! Most people think that you cannot get strong unless you use external load because the number one principle for getting strong is Progressive Overload. Most people think that the only way to get strong on bodyweight exercises is to do very high number of repetitions. But you can also increase strength and add muscle size by doing single limb aka unilateral body weight exercises.

Enter the one arm push up and single leg squat aka the pistol

Most fitness enthusiasts who can bench press and squat quite a bit of weight will have problems while trying to do a one arm push up and the Pistol Squat.

One arm push up has a direct impact on chest and shoulders
One arm push up has a direct impact on chest and shoulders ( Shutterstock )

Being able to balance on one leg for the Pistol Squat and on three points for the one arm push up, makes these exercises unique in terms of muscle activation and overload. Not only do they have a direct impact on what are known as the prime movers – chest, shoulders, triceps for the push ups and thighs, glutes for the squats – also the stabilisers, smaller muscles which do not adequately overloaded in bilateral exercises. Strengthening the smaller muscles will help in improving overall strength and injury proofing a trainee. It’s a win win all the way.

Regressions and progressions

One arm push up

•Start with what is known as an archer push up – one arm under the shoulder and the other arm straight out to the side, perpendicular to the torso. Get to 15-20 reps with this version.

•From the archer push up go to the straight arm placed higher on a rolled up towel/small ball. Touch the towel/ball lightly. Get to 15-20 reps with this version.

Strengthening the smaller muscles will help in improving overall strength and injury proofing a trainee
Strengthening the smaller muscles will help in improving overall strength and injury proofing a trainee ( Shutterstock )

•Now put the hand on the hip and do assisted one arm push ups. This is pretty close to a legit one arm push up. Stay with this version for a while. For some people, they do no need to go beyond this version.

•The final version – the free hand does not touch any part of the body. Congratulations you have achieved a real One Arm Push up.

Single leg squat or the pistol

You can also increase strength and add muscle size by doing single limb aka unilateral body weight exercises
You can also increase strength and add muscle size by doing single limb aka unilateral body weight exercises ( Shutterstock )

•Reduce the range by squatting to a high chair or a bed. Work up to at least 20 reps per leg. Once you can hit 20 reps, squat slightly lower. Continue like this.

•Another way is to start by squatting down with both legs and coming up on a single leg or squat down on a single leg and come up on both legs. Work up to at least 20 reps per leg.

•Now you are ready to attempt a Pistol!

Not having access to a gym should not interrupt your fitness journey. In fact, use this time to work on getting stronger on body weight exercises, especially the ones I list above and reap innumerable benefits! Now go do it.

Author bio: Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years

From HT Brunch, March 22, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Covid-19 LIVE: ‘Please stay where you are’, PM Modi urges citizens
Covid-19 LIVE: ‘Please stay where you are’, PM Modi urges citizens
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Covid-19 curfew in Delhi: List of services suspended and ones that’ll continue
Covid-19 curfew in Delhi: List of services suspended and ones that’ll continue
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

top brunch news